What is kindness?: Mum realises dream of becoming children's author

Published: 6:13 PM September 30, 2021

Jasmine hopes her book will inspire others to be kind. - Credit: Jasmine McLean

A Gidea Park mother who wanted to instil the sentiment of kindness into her children has written a rhyming book to inspire others.

Jasmine McLean, 37, lives in Gidea Park with her husband Michael, 37, and two girls Imaani, four, and Soraya, two.

On October 8, Jasmine's book - entitled The Little Librarians and The Key to Kindness - will be released.

The short-read, which aims to spark discussions about giving and receiving kindness, includes illustrations drawn by Jasmine’s former school friend Joanna Maria and inspired by her little girls.

Jasmine, who works as the customer service manager for Rainham-based food preparation company Lions Prep, said she has “always wanted to write a children’s book”.

As an avid reader, Jasmine created an Instagram reading group named The Little Librarians to encourage the “magic of reading”.

Her rhyming book aims to further encourage both adults and children to pick up books in the “day and age of tablets and phones”.

Jasmine added: “I love reading so much and I want my children to love reading and holding a book.”

Explaining the importance of kindness in her family's life, Jasmine said she loved being on the “giving and receiving end of kindness”.

She added: “Sometimes kindness is so overlooked and it is often too late we realise how kind we could have been to someone.

“A huge influence to me was having children, and thinking about ways to teach them and impact them daily in a positive way.

“We’re lucky to be surrounded by love and kindness and I want to give it back – I wish everyone could feel kindness."

The book also raises awareness of being kind to the planet and animals, as well as to people.

Jasmine said: “When you have children, you’re worried about them being kind to other people.

It was Jasmine's four-year-old saying “what is being kind”, which flagged the importance of writing the book on kindness, which Jasmine said you could “never read enough about”.

Hoping to provide parents, children and anyone with the “opportunity to think about the impact a person can have on the world”, Jasmine says the book applies to everyone.

She added: “Important lessons should start by teaching our children."