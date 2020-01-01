Gidea Park residents concerned planned £12,000 mini roundabout will create traffic issues

Gidea Park residents have expressed their opposition to proposals for a mini roundabout at the junction of a dead-end road which they believe will only lead to more traffic issues.

Residents are concerned about proposals to install a mini roundabout at the junction of Upper Brentwood Road and Beaumont Close. Picture: Caroline O'Mahony Residents are concerned about proposals to install a mini roundabout at the junction of Upper Brentwood Road and Beaumont Close. Picture: Caroline O'Mahony

Havering Council is set to consider the plans for a mini roundabout, road markings and road signs at the junction of Upper Brentwood Road and Beaumont Close at a Highways Advisory meeting today (Tuesday, February 11).

The junction's Casualty Reduction Programme was one of the schemes approved by TfL for funding for 2019/20 and its expected to cost around £12,000.

In the committee report Havering Council recommends that the safety improvements, which are intended to improve access and reduce vehicle speeds at the junction, are approved.

Caroline O'Mahony, 46, told the Recorder: "I live bang opposite Beaumont Close so my house and my neighbours are going to be directly affected.

"If we have to drive onto our driveway or reverse out of it, it will be directly onto that mini-roundabout.

"Beaumont Close is a no-through road that has 19 houses on it.

"We're not saying nothing should be done to reduce speed, but a mini roundabout that costs £12,000 isn't the answer."

The council carried out a public consultation and sent letters to residents in the area regarding the road changes.

One of the main aims of the scheme is to reduce collisions after two personal injuries were recorded along Upper Brentwood Road in a five-year period up to December 31, 2018.

The mini roundabout is also part of government and TfL 2020 targets to reduce Killed or Serious Injury collsions (KSIs) by 40 per cent and slight injuries by 25pc.

"The incidents do not involve deaths and they were only slight injuries," said Caroline.

"We're just frustrated and a bit flabberghasted as to why there needs to be a mini roundabout.

"We think it will cause more problems and there will still be cars queueing up the road, so visibility is still going to be a problem."

Five residents wrote to oppose the scheme while one resident wrote to say if there was enough space for a mini roundabout they would be "fully in favour" of the installation.

Havering Council has been contacted for comment.