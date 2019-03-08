Jailed for attempted murder: Gidea Park man who drove car into crowds in Romford

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21.

A man who drove his car into crowds of people in Romford’s town centre has admitted to a judge that he lied during his trial.

A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa A snapchat video showed a silver Ford Focus driving into crowds of people in Romford's town centre. Picture: @lordobasa

Michael Fasan, of Nyall Court, Kidman Close, Gidea Park, was jailed on Thursday, March 28 for a total of 12 years for attempted murder and dangerous driving.

The 29-year-old had asked a woman for her number outside Kosho nightclub in South Street at around 3am on Sunday, August 19, last year.

She refused twice and indicated that she had a boyfriend.

When Fasan spotted her later in Chandlers Way with another man he continued to ask for her number, angering her friend.

The two men got into an argument, with witnesses saying that Fasan told the man, “my name is Sparks and you’re in my ends” moments before he got into the driver’s seat of a grey Ford Focus.

Bus footage, CCTV footage and a video that went viral on social media shows the car ploughing into groups of people in Chandlers Way.

A witness told the court that Fasan’s driving was “erratic” and “crazy” and that he had specifically tried to drive into the man Fasan had previously been arguing with.

Speaking about the footage at the Old Bailey today, judge Nicholas Hilliard said: “It’s only a matter of good fortune that other people weren’t injured.

“The use of the car as a weapon, with its size and obvious risk that other people might be injured, is a significant aggravating factor.”

During the trial, Fasan claimed a man who happened to look just like him and wearing identical clothing to him had been the driver of the car.

However, after he was found guilty of the charges by a jury on February 21, Fasan wrote a letter to the court admitting that he had lied and was indeed the driver of the car.

Defence lawyer James Lachkovic said: “[Fasan’s] plan is to go and live with his mother in a wholly different area.

“It’s also clear that the defendant means to seek help, both with his anger management and he knows he will need to take steps whilst in custody to deal with his cannabis use.

“He accepts now that he was driving and apologises to the jury and for seeking to run a defence he shouldn’t have done.”

Judge Hilliard acknowledged Fasan’s apologies in the letter but said it had come at a “much later date”.

He told Fasan: “It’s plain to me that you have no regard for the law. You have broken the law across the board in terms of dishonesty, violence, with the use of vehicles, and now there has been a considerable increase in the level of your offending.

“In my view you’re prone to anger and you lack self-control. With your previous records, there was always a possibility you might go on to offend.

“There is a significant risk of you committing offences of violence resulting in serious harm in the future.”

Fasan has previously been convicted of robbing a 16-year-old when he was 18, sexual assault, battery, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and convictions for multiple driving offences.

He pleaded guilty today (Thursday, March 28) to driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified on the same morning he drove the car at groups of people.

Fasan was jailed for 18 months for dangerous driving, four months for driving whilst disqualified and 12 years for attempted murder, with the sentences to run concurrently.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 13 years and ordered to pay a statutory surcharge of £170 to the courts.