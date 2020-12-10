Gidea Park girl makes up gifts for care home residents

Published: 12:00 PM December 10, 2020

Brooke Mortimore, 11, with gifts she has made up for care home residents in Havering. - Credit: Debbie Lathleiff

A Gidea Park girl has made up more than 120 gifts for care home residents this Christmas.

Brooke Mortimore, 11, aimed to make 30 gift bags and stockings but has amassed a whopping 127 presents that will be sent out.

She admitted the project "escalated really quickly" after starting to put the gifts together for a task at her school, Emerson Park Academy.

Brooke Mortimore has made up almost 130 gifts to give to care home residents. - Credit: Debbie Lathleiff

The Year 7 pupil said: "When I was set this task at school, I immediately thought of the elderly people being sad at Christmas time due to the Covid-19 restrictions.



"I decided my aim was to make 30 gift bags/stockings for them.

"I hope this task will help bring a smile to their faces as much as it has mine making them."

She even learnt a new skill when using a sewing machine for the first time to make the bags and stockings.

Brooke added: "I have really enjoyed getting creative and putting these gifts together.

"I've smashed my target by making lots more than I first thought possible.

"I've had some help along the way and have received so many donations from the local community for me to use to fill the bags and stockings."

The gifts are now ready to be handed over to the school for delivery to care homes across Havering.

Mum Debbie said Brooke's family are very proud of her.

"She is such a lovely young girl who is always thinking of others.

"She is kind and caring and so respectful to people who she knows and meets.

"I can't explain just how much she makes us proud. We are near to bursting with pride."

Debbie also had praise for the "fantastic community", adding: "We would like to thank everyone who donated gifts, money for gifts, material, use of the sewing machine and the making of additional bags.

"Brooke couldn't have done this without your generosity."

The latest government guidance is for visitors to care homes to be limited to a maximum of two constant people where possible.

Each person must also return a negative Covid-19 test before each visit.