Gidea Park's Royal Air Force Club hosts special fundraiser night for Havering charities

PUBLISHED: 11:18 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 25 November 2019

Chris Franklin will be performing as Elvis Presley at the Gidea Park fundraiser on December 12. Picture: SFH

Residents are invited to attend a special charity night in Gidea Park to raise funds for three Havering charities.

Dave Speller, a member of the Royal Air Force Association Club in Carlton Road, is organising a charity day to raise funds for three charities on Sunday, December 15.

The funds will be split between Saint Francis Hospice in Broxhill Road, Havering-atte-Bower, Havering Women's Aid and First Step in Tangmere Crescent, Hornchurch.

He told the Recorder: "We want as many people as possible to come down on the day.

"We've go stand-up sit-down musical bingo, a DJ and Elvis Presley impersonator.

"First Step recently lost a lot of funding and it's a really great charity for all the support they give to young children.

"We wanted to give some money to Havering Women's Aid for women who have to leave home at the last minute and lose many of their belongings."

"It's all about good will and Christmas giving."

Visit facebook.com/events/526108038170070/?ti=as to find out more.

