Firefighters tackle blaze at Gidea Park block of flats

Firefighters tackling the blaze at a block of flats in Elvet Avenue. Picture: Kim Wilding Archant

Forty firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at a block of flats in Gidea Park that broke out on the building's ground floor.

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed six fire engines have been called to a fire in Elvet Avenue.

Half of a ground floor flat is alight.

Emergency services were called at 11.30am.

Fortunately, firefighters had the flames under control by 12.12pm.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Romford, Hornchurch, Wennington, Dagenham, Poplar and Harold Hill fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

