Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Firefighters tackle blaze at Gidea Park block of flats

PUBLISHED: 12:20 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 20 September 2019

Firefighters tackling the blaze at a block of flats in Elvet Avenue. Picture: Kim Wilding

Firefighters tackling the blaze at a block of flats in Elvet Avenue. Picture: Kim Wilding

Archant

Forty firefighters are currently tackling a large fire at a block of flats in Gidea Park that broke out on the building's ground floor.

The London Fire Brigade has confirmed six fire engines have been called to a fire in Elvet Avenue.

Half of a ground floor flat is alight.

Emergency services were called at 11.30am.

You may also want to watch:

Fortunately, firefighters had the flames under control by 12.12pm.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews from Romford, Hornchurch, Wennington, Dagenham, Poplar and Harold Hill fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Anyone with photographs of the fire they are happy to be used on the Recorder website with a credit to them can send any images to matthew.clemenson@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Firefighters tackle blaze at Gidea Park block of flats

Firefighters tackling the blaze at a block of flats in Elvet Avenue. Picture: Kim Wilding

Perfect season completed in fine style by Havering’s Eastern League athletes

Havering AC's officials

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Daggers keen to continue unbeaten run at Torquay

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Fraser Kerr of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Rugby: Romford & Gidea Park ready for Norwich trip

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists