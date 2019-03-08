Gidea Park family raises £100k for cancer charity in memory of daughter

Jan Cornell has raised �100,000 in aid of Sarcoma UK in memory of her daughter Steph Darling. Jan Cornell

The family of a woman who died from a rare form of cancer have raised £100,000 for charity in her memory.

Steph Darling died of angiosarcoma 10 years ago. Picture: Jan Cornell Steph Darling died of angiosarcoma 10 years ago. Picture: Jan Cornell

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Steph Darling, 28, from Gidea Park, who was diagnosed with angiosarcoma in 2008.

Since she died, her mum Jan Cornell, also from Gidea Park, has been tirelessly fundraising for cancer charity Sarcoma UK and will be presenting a cheque worth £100,000 to the cause.

Steph was diagnosed soon after completing the London Marathon 11 years ago but her treatment did not work and she died a year later.

Angiosarcoma is a cancer that forms in the lining of blood vessels and lymph vessels.

It often affects the skin and may appear as a bruise-like lesion that grows over time.

Sarcoma is an uncommon type of cancer and although it makes up 1per cent of cancer diagnoses, it disproportionately affects children and young adults.

There have been few breakthroughs in treatment in the past 20 years due to a lack of funding.

In aid of the charity, Jan, along with her family and friends, have given their time to organise events, volunteer and collect sponsorship to reach this amount, which has changed the lives of thousands of people affected by the disease.

Jan is going to be presenting the cheque to Kerry Reeves-Kneip and Kat Tucker from the charity next month and will be joined by members of her family and friends who have all helped with the fundraising in Steph's memory.

Sarcoma UK's director of fundraising Kerry Reeves-Kneip, of Harold Wood, said: "Without dedicated supporters like Jan and her family, Sarcoma UK would not able to exist.

"Jan has ensured researchers find better treatments, as well as helped our support line nurses answer the calls from people affected by sarcoma.

"She is making sure that no one else will have to go through the experience Steph and her family faced.

"We cannot thank her enough."

To make a donation to Sarcoma UK, visit sarcoma.org.uk