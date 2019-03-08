Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gidea Park family raises £100k for cancer charity in memory of daughter

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 August 2019

Jan Cornell has raised �100,000 in aid of Sarcoma UK in memory of her daughter Steph Darling.

Jan Cornell has raised �100,000 in aid of Sarcoma UK in memory of her daughter Steph Darling.

Jan Cornell

The family of a woman who died from a rare form of cancer have raised £100,000 for charity in her memory.

Steph Darling died of angiosarcoma 10 years ago. Picture: Jan CornellSteph Darling died of angiosarcoma 10 years ago. Picture: Jan Cornell

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the death of Steph Darling, 28, from Gidea Park, who was diagnosed with angiosarcoma in 2008.

Since she died, her mum Jan Cornell, also from Gidea Park, has been tirelessly fundraising for cancer charity Sarcoma UK and will be presenting a cheque worth £100,000 to the cause.

Steph was diagnosed soon after completing the London Marathon 11 years ago but her treatment did not work and she died a year later.

Angiosarcoma is a cancer that forms in the lining of blood vessels and lymph vessels.

It often affects the skin and may appear as a bruise-like lesion that grows over time.

Sarcoma is an uncommon type of cancer and although it makes up 1per cent of cancer diagnoses, it disproportionately affects children and young adults.

You may also want to watch:

There have been few breakthroughs in treatment in the past 20 years due to a lack of funding.

In aid of the charity, Jan, along with her family and friends, have given their time to organise events, volunteer and collect sponsorship to reach this amount, which has changed the lives of thousands of people affected by the disease.

Jan is going to be presenting the cheque to Kerry Reeves-Kneip and Kat Tucker from the charity next month and will be joined by members of her family and friends who have all helped with the fundraising in Steph's memory.

Sarcoma UK's director of fundraising Kerry Reeves-Kneip, of Harold Wood, said: "Without dedicated supporters like Jan and her family, Sarcoma UK would not able to exist.

"Jan has ensured researchers find better treatments, as well as helped our support line nurses answer the calls from people affected by sarcoma.

"She is making sure that no one else will have to go through the experience Steph and her family faced.

"We cannot thank her enough."

To make a donation to Sarcoma UK, visit sarcoma.org.uk

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Shenfield skipper says promotion still in their hands

Shenfield captain Roy Smith (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

T20: Essex Eagles tame Sussex Sharks

Daniel Lawrence of Essex gives a 'thumbs-up' to acknowledge scoring fifty runs during Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The 1st Central County Ground on 22nd August 2019

Gidea Park family raises £100k for cancer charity in memory of daughter

Jan Cornell has raised �100,000 in aid of Sarcoma UK in memory of her daughter Steph Darling.

EuroHockey: England 2 Ireland 1

Zach Wallace celebrates a goal for England against Ireland (pic WSP Frank Uijlenbroek)

Gordon calls on Hornchurch to turn up in League Cup final

Merv Westfield in batting action for Hornchurch against Brentwood at the Old County Ground (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists