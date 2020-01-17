'We're overwhelmed': Gidea Park family celebrate winning £1million on National Lottery scratchcard on Christmas Eve

Hayley Parker opens a bottle of champagne as the family celebrate their National Lottery win on Friday, January 17. Picture: Chris Radcliffe/Camelot Archant

A Gidea Park family received a "life-changing early Christmas present" when they won £1million from a scratchcard on Christmas Eve.

If it hadn't been for a shortage of broccoli and spinach the family may not have won the £1million National Lottery prize. Picture: Chris Radcliffe/Camelot If it hadn't been for a shortage of broccoli and spinach the family may not have won the £1million National Lottery prize. Picture: Chris Radcliffe/Camelot

Seven family members will be sharing the £1million prize after winning the money from a Merry Millions scratchcard on December 24.

Hayley Parker, 30, and her partner Matt Nunn, 28, were hosting a family dinner at their home in Gidea Park when Hayley noticed that she was missing the ingredients of broccoli and spinach for her pasta bake.

She said: "It was one of those spur of the moment decisions as we were paying for the veg.

"It's amazing to think that meeting our five-a-day gave us each £142,857.14."

L-R: Ben Snookes, Holly Snookes, Kelly Parker, Matt Nunn and Hayley Parker at the Stock Brook Country Club in Billericay. Picture: Chris Radcliffe/Camelot L-R: Ben Snookes, Holly Snookes, Kelly Parker, Matt Nunn and Hayley Parker at the Stock Brook Country Club in Billericay. Picture: Chris Radcliffe/Camelot

Hayley's job as a midwife meant that the family were celebrating Christmas a day early.

It was Hayley who revealed the £1m prize on the Merry Millions scratchcard but she didn't believe it after being the butt of a Christmas prank the previous year.

She told the Recorder: "We have a family tradition where we buy a scratchcard every Christmas.

"Last year we had a scratchcard and my step-dad joked that I won a £1million, so this time I didn't believe it at all.

"I was in complete disbelief."

The win will be shared between Hayley, Matt and Essex family members Ben Snookes, 27, his wife Holly, 28, Hayley's twin sister Kelly Parker and two others.

Matt added: "We all waited in the lounge while Hayley was making the call to Camelot.

"We were so nervous, giggling like school kids, until Hayley ran into the room saying 'it's real!'.

"We all cheered loudly, not believing we'd each received such a life-changing early Christmas present, and then very promptly cracked into the Christmas booze."

Hayley and Matt plan to use their money to fast-track their plan of renovating their home while other members of the family plan on buying a new car and moving to Germany.

Ben and Holly, who are recently married and expecting their first child at the end of the month, will be able to move their new family from a one-bed flat into a home with plenty of room for the little one.

Hayley said: "It's certainly made 2019 a Christmas to be remembered for us all, and for me personally, the icing on the cake was that I also delivered my first Christmas Day baby, a healthy little baby girl.

"We're overwhelmed. It couldn't have been a more perfect Christmas.

"We can start to think about the future and just enjoy life a little bit more."

The Merry Millions Syndicate's winning Merry Millions scratchcard from The National Lottery was bought at The Co-operative, Station Road, Gidea Park.

The card costs £5 and prizes range from £5 up to the top prize of £1,000,000.