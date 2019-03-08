Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jailed: Collier Row drug dealer caught with 70kg of cocaine

PUBLISHED: 12:55 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 22 March 2019

Paul Pardon from Gidea Park has been jailed for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition. Photo: Met police

Paul Pardon from Gidea Park has been jailed for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition. Photo: Met police

Archant

A drug dealer from Collier Row has been jailed after a violent attack at his property led to the discovery of an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine in his home.

Following a search of Pardon’s property, police found £85,000, an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine and a revolver. Photo: Met PoliceFollowing a search of Pardon’s property, police found £85,000, an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine and a revolver. Photo: Met Police

Paul Pardon, 54, from Heather Gardens, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday, March 21 for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police were called to a residential property in Gidea Park in September 2018 after receiving a 999 call stating that masked men had broken into Pardon’s address with an axe, wounding him in the process.

Following a search of Pardon’s property, police found £85,000, an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine and a revolver.

Insp Pete Moxham, from the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “This case came about as the result of a significantly violent incident which was directly related to drug dealing.

An estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met PoliceAn estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met Police

“The large amounts of cash, drugs and the firearm, which was loaded and cocked ready for use when it was discovered, just underline the direct link to violence that often unfortunately accompanies the drug trade.

“Due to his involvement in the sale of class A drugs, Mr Pardon was on the receiving end of the violence on this occasion when the temptation of large amounts of cash and drugs led people to his door.

“Following Pardon’s conviction a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will be held to determine what cash and assets he has obtained through illegal activity and cannot be accounted for through legitimate channels.

“Any money or assets the court believe have been acquired as the result of illegal activity will be seized.”

An estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met PoliceAn estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met Police

Pardon pleaded guilty to his charges during a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, March 15.

“The public can play a significant and vital role in dealing with violent and drug crime in their communities,” continued Insp Moxham.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have information about people they suspect might be involved in dealing drugs or in possession of weapons.

“You can contact us via the 101 number and any information will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

“However, we understand that some people might not be comfortable speaking to police.

“Should that be the case you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. It is totally anonymous.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Havering star O’Neill braves wind and rain to take England Schools medal

Kate O'Neill with her bronze medal at the England Schools' cross-country

Campion back in action at Chelmsford

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hockey: Defroand in GB squad for next Pro League trip

Emily Defroand in action for GB (pic Lawrence King)

Thompson to be sponsored by GFK Scaffolding again

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson (pic: Jakob Ebrey)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists