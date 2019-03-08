Jailed: Collier Row drug dealer caught with 70kg of cocaine

Paul Pardon from Gidea Park has been jailed for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition. Photo: Met police Archant

A drug dealer from Collier Row has been jailed after a violent attack at his property led to the discovery of an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine in his home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following a search of Pardon’s property, police found £85,000, an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine and a revolver. Photo: Met Police Following a search of Pardon’s property, police found £85,000, an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine and a revolver. Photo: Met Police

Paul Pardon, 54, from Heather Gardens, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday, March 21 for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police were called to a residential property in Gidea Park in September 2018 after receiving a 999 call stating that masked men had broken into Pardon’s address with an axe, wounding him in the process.

Following a search of Pardon’s property, police found £85,000, an estimated £6 million worth of cocaine and a revolver.

Insp Pete Moxham, from the Violent Crime Taskforce, said: “This case came about as the result of a significantly violent incident which was directly related to drug dealing.

An estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met Police An estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met Police

“The large amounts of cash, drugs and the firearm, which was loaded and cocked ready for use when it was discovered, just underline the direct link to violence that often unfortunately accompanies the drug trade.

“Due to his involvement in the sale of class A drugs, Mr Pardon was on the receiving end of the violence on this occasion when the temptation of large amounts of cash and drugs led people to his door.

“Following Pardon’s conviction a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing will be held to determine what cash and assets he has obtained through illegal activity and cannot be accounted for through legitimate channels.

“Any money or assets the court believe have been acquired as the result of illegal activity will be seized.”

An estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met Police An estimated £6million worth of cocaine was discovered at Paul Pardon's address in Gidea Park. Photo: Met Police

Pardon pleaded guilty to his charges during a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, March 15.

“The public can play a significant and vital role in dealing with violent and drug crime in their communities,” continued Insp Moxham.

“We want to hear from anyone who may have information about people they suspect might be involved in dealing drugs or in possession of weapons.

“You can contact us via the 101 number and any information will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

“However, we understand that some people might not be comfortable speaking to police.

“Should that be the case you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. It is totally anonymous.”