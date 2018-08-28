Search

Gidea Park crash: Two taken to hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:08 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 21 December 2018

Two were taken to hospital following a crash in Heath Drive, Gidea Park. Photo: Google Maps

Ambulance services were called to a car crash in Gidea Park this afternoon.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at 1.32pm to the A12 at the junction of Heath Drive on Friday, December 21 to a crash.

“We treated two people at the scene. We took both to hospital, one of them as priority,” said a LAS spokesman.

“We sent an incident response officer and two ambulance crews to the scene.”

