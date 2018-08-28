Gidea Park crash: Two taken to hospital

Two were taken to hospital following a crash in Heath Drive, Gidea Park. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Ambulance services were called to a car crash in Gidea Park this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at 1.32pm to the A12 at the junction of Heath Drive on Friday, December 21 to a crash.

“We treated two people at the scene. We took both to hospital, one of them as priority,” said a LAS spokesman.

“We sent an incident response officer and two ambulance crews to the scene.”