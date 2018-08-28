Gidea Park crash: Two taken to hospital
PUBLISHED: 16:08 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 21 December 2018
Archant
Ambulance services were called to a car crash in Gidea Park this afternoon.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at 1.32pm to the A12 at the junction of Heath Drive on Friday, December 21 to a crash.
“We treated two people at the scene. We took both to hospital, one of them as priority,” said a LAS spokesman.
“We sent an incident response officer and two ambulance crews to the scene.”