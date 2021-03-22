Gidea Park suffers highest Covid-19 deaths in Havering since pandemic began

Published: 1:15 PM March 22, 2021

A quarter of people who have died in Havering since the pandemic broke out have had a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Since March 2020, 820 people in the borough have passed away with coronavirus - this is 25.9 per cent of the total deaths (3,147).

Gidea Park had the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the authority area, with 46 out of 161 since March 2020, and Rainham West had the fewest with 13 out 53.

Factors such as the population of each ward, age and deprivation contribute to determining the wards with the higher death rates.

In the last week (March 11 to 17), there were 97 new cases, 12 down compared to the week before.

You may also want to watch:

Since March 14, 87,962 people in Havering have had the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The average number of new daily cases in the UK has fallen substantially in recent weeks, although the decline does appear to have plateaued in recent days, and the number of cases now is similar to the number in October last year.

The number of tests taken each day has risen by roughly 500,000 since the start of March as schools have been using rapid tests to check pupils for coronavirus, even when they do not have symptoms.

This has led to about 1,000 new cases being found each day on average, but it is too soon to say if this is related to the slowing rate of decline in tallied cases.



