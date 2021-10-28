'It really was meant to be': Gidea Park couple get married at hospital

Published: 10:53 AM October 28, 2021

Alice and James got married on Bluebell A ward at Queen's Hospital - Credit: BHRUT

A Gidea Park woman has described how a "fairytale" romance led to marriage at Queen's Hospital after her groom was admitted for treatment.

Alice and James Morgan tied the knot on Bluebell A ward, where James, 51, was being cared for.

They had intended to wed at Langtons in Hornchurch on October 19 but James's admittance earlier this month meant this was not possible.

James has asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, previously having had surgery to remove part of his lung.

Alice, 55, said: “We always knew we wanted to get married quickly and when James was admitted to hospital, we knew it wouldn’t be possible to get to Langtons.”

Staff on Bluebell A worked closely with the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) bereavement team, arranging the wedding within a couple of hours.

A registrar from Langtons performed the ceremony on Wednesday, October 20.

“It was a wonderful end to our fairy tale,” Alice said. “I’d like to say a big thank you to all the staff at Queen’s and Langtons for making everything happen so quickly.”

The couple matched on dating app Tinder, meeting for the first time in June when James was visiting his sister in Elm Park.

The newlyweds celebrate tying the knot - Credit: BHRUT

They decided to go for a drink in Guildford, Surrey, which was around halfway between where they lived - with James then residing in Gosport, near Portsmouth.

On their second meeting, James proposed to Alice and moved in with her in Gidea Park soon after.

Since tying the knot, Alice has continued to visit James on the ward every day.

She added: “It was complete fate that led to us meeting – and it really was meant to be.”

She praised bereavement officer Deborah Carter, who helped prepare the necessary paperwork.

Deborah said: “Being there for James and Alice and making the process as smooth as possible for them gave me and my colleagues great pleasure and we are so happy for them.”