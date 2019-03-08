Gallery

Annual charity cake sale held in memory of Gidea park teenager raises thousands of pounds for Cry

A charity cake sale held in memory of Aashi Sinha who died of a cardiac problem. Havering Mayor Councillor Michael Deaon Burton joined Aashi Sinha's friends and family for the event. Picture: Melissa Page Melissa Page

An annual charity cake sale held in memory of a teenager, raised thousands of pounds for the cause.

Family, friends and cake-lovers alike flocked to the Christ Eternal Church, Brentwood Road, Gidea Park, on Saturdya, May 18, for the event which raised money for the charity Cry (Cardiac Risk in the Young).

The cake sale was once again held in memory of 18-year-old Aashi Sinha who died of a heart problem in 2013.

Organisers would particularly like to thank Sainsbury's Hornchurch community champion Pam Singh, Chadwell Heath community champion Mark Crumlish, Waitrose Upminster's fundraising champion Claire Hickey, Caroline and Rose Hillier from Sweet Rose Cakery in Upminster and Barfia London who all provided support and sweet treats on the day.

More than £5,100 was raised on the day.

Aashi's mum Dr Suman Sinha said: "I am very much touched with the kindness and support from all our family and friends, together with the level of support from all the local businesses that has helped to make this fundraising cake sale another successful event."