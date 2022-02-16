News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gidea Park baristas reunite owners with missing cat on Valentine's Day

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:23 PM February 16, 2022
Bubble was reunited with his owners on Valentine's Day. - Credit: Sarah Parkes

An eight-year-old cat who has been missing from Gidea Park for over seven weeks has been found.   

On Valentine's Day (February 14), Sarah Parkes, 22, and her mother Janet Parkes, 62, were reunited with their cat Bubble, who was last seen in Durham Avenue on December 23.  

The elated 22-year-old said her cat, who was found by a staff member at the Gidea Park Costa Coffee is “well”.  

She said: “It is truly a miracle to be reunited and we couldn’t be happier." 

Baristas at the Gidea Park Costa branch who found Bubble include sisters Stephanie Harper, 30; Kristina Harper, 29; and Lacey Ronan, 25.  

Stephanie, who lives in Durham Avenue, said they noticed Bubble in the Harvester car park around two weeks prior. 

He was “living in a bush”, she said, and so they purchased cat food for him.  

She said he usually came out at night but on Valentine’s Day, they managed to take a photo of Bubble in the day.  

Stephanie compared the image to the missing posters and found it was a match.  

The 30-year-old added: “It was overwhelming to return him and to know that he has found his owner and wasn’t on his own."

Pets
Havering News

person