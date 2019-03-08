Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Gidea Park author’s storybook cat aims to warn children about stranger danger

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 March 2019

Children's author Michelle Hird with her new book Binx Lost in France.

Children's author Michelle Hird with her new book Binx Lost in France.

Archant

An illustrator’s second book invites children to join Binx the black cat on a journey to France to learn about stranger danger.

Children's author Michelle Hird with her new book Binx Lost in France.Children's author Michelle Hird with her new book Binx Lost in France.

Michelle Hird, of Carlton Road, Gidea Park, is publishing a sequel to her first children’s book, Binx the Jinx.

Binx Lost in France follows the black cat and his family on an exciting holiday trip to Paris.

While wandering around the city, Binx soon finds that he has lost his family and he will need to be smart about safely finding his way back home.

Michelle told the Recorder how true events inspired the story.

She said: “I went on a holiday to Paris with friends in 2017. At one point I ended up on my own and I got lost.

“My phone died and I had to look for a shop where I could charge it.

“The story struck me from there as I got to thinking about how important it is for children to remember parents’ numbers and if you do get lost, who is the best person to talk to.

“I took photos and some of the imagery and illustrations in the book are based on my visit.”

The illustrator shared her upcoming book with pupils in schools across east London during the week of World Book Day.

Michelle visited Saint Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in Lowshoe Lane, Collier Row, Manorfield Primary School in Wyvis Street, Poplar, Manor LongBridge School in Scholars Way, Dagenham and Manor Infant School in Sandringham Road, Barking.

“It went really well. I mostly did assemblies with reception and Years 1 and 2,” said Michelle.

“I asked the children if they knew their parent’s numbers and it surprised me how many of them did.

“The children really engaged with the story and it was nice to see their reaction and hear them asking questions.

“I feel like they got on board with the message.”

Binx’ next adventure will see him facing the new experience of having a younger sibling as a new member joins his family.

Binx in France will be available to buy from March 28 at Waterstones.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Firefighters, police and paramedics called to ‘chemical incident’ in Romford

Emergency services are currently dealing with a 'chemical incident' in Parkside Avenue, Romford. Photo: Charlie Makaveli

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Dagenham and Romford men arrested on suspicion of burglary after alleged Canterbury cash point robbery

Police car

Most Read

A127 Ardleigh Green Bridge roadworks to be completed at the weekend

The A127 Southend Arterial Road across the Ardleigh Green bridge

Firefighters, police and paramedics called to ‘chemical incident’ in Romford

Emergency services are currently dealing with a 'chemical incident' in Parkside Avenue, Romford. Photo: Charlie Makaveli

Upminster grandmother makes emotional appeal for information on factory conditions after ‘devastating’ asbestos cancer diagnosis

Violet Newton, from Upminster, who is pictured centre, right, with her colleagues at the factory.

Heiress left in tears after spending night in Romford on 5StarTV show

Emily is left in tears after being shouted at by drunk men on a night out in Romford. Photo: Channel 5

Dagenham and Romford men arrested on suspicion of burglary after alleged Canterbury cash point robbery

Police car

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Taylor feels Daggers fans should be proud of league position

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his goal against Bromley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Firefighters, police and paramedics called to ‘chemical incident’ in Romford

Emergency services are currently dealing with a 'chemical incident' in Parkside Avenue, Romford. Photo: Charlie Makaveli

Old Cooperians’ Reed feels success over Steelers allows team to finish term on a high

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cook admits Romford were fortunate to beat South Woodham Ferrers

Romford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Raiders Easton is taking the positives out of the season as they look to improve team

Tempers boil over between Raiders and Bracknell (pic John Scott)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists