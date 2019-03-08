Get active at this year's Havering Show with its free sports for all
PUBLISHED: 10:05 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 17 June 2019
Archant
This year's Havering Show will include free sporting activities for all.
Visitors will be able to visit the Sports Zone and get involved in football coaching, basketball, egg and spoon races and relays.
The zone will be run by sponsors Everyone Active and Havering Council's sports development team which aims to increase physical activity opportunities for residents.
Leader of Havering Council Councillor Damian White said: "This is just one of the many activities on offer at the Havering Show.
"We're proud to be offering free fun physical activities that are accessible to people of all ages, regardless of ability, so everybody can enjoy a great day out at one of Havering's highlights of the summer."
Havering Show will be held at Harrow Lodge Park on August 25 and 26. Admission is £3 for adults and free for children under 10.
Visit havering.gov.uk/haveringshow