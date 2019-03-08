Search

Get active at this year's Havering Show with its free sports for all

PUBLISHED: 10:05 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 17 June 2019

The 2018 Havering Show. Fans of Two Year Break

The 2018 Havering Show. Fans of Two Year Break

Archant

This year's Havering Show will include free sporting activities for all.

The Havering Show taking place on Bank Holiday Monday. People enjoing the wrestlingThe Havering Show taking place on Bank Holiday Monday. People enjoing the wrestling

Visitors will be able to visit the Sports Zone and get involved in football coaching, basketball, egg and spoon races and relays.

The zone will be run by sponsors Everyone Active and Havering Council's sports development team which aims to increase physical activity opportunities for residents.

Leader of Havering Council Councillor Damian White said: "This is just one of the many activities on offer at the Havering Show.

"We're proud to be offering free fun physical activities that are accessible to people of all ages, regardless of ability, so everybody can enjoy a great day out at one of Havering's highlights of the summer."

Havering Show will be held at Harrow Lodge Park on August 25 and 26. Admission is £3 for adults and free for children under 10.

Visit havering.gov.uk/haveringshow

