Search

Advanced search

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

PUBLISHED: 12:29 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 11 May 2020

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Drivers face queuing for “several hours” to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Havering Council has warned.

The Upminster site reopened this morning (Monday, May 11), having been closed since mid-March.

You may also want to watch:

The council has advised people not to visit “unless absolutely necessary”

Long queues were forming along the single track road early this morning, with Gerpins Lane operating as a one-way road due to the amount of traffic. Visitors can access from the Warwick Lane end, exiting onto Aveley Road.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two more charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Hospital had to transfer patients after ‘an issue with oxygen pressure’

Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster tip set to reopen after row between waste authority and Havering Council leader

Gerpins Lane tip is due to reopen on Monday, May 11. Picture: Google

Most Read

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster shooting: Two more charged with aggravated burglary

A forensics officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Coronavirus: What has changed with Boris Johnson’s slight easing of lockdown?

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA.

Hospital had to transfer patients after ‘an issue with oxygen pressure’

Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster tip set to reopen after row between waste authority and Havering Council leader

Gerpins Lane tip is due to reopen on Monday, May 11. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd

Movember’s Quarantine Games to test sports fans

Kitchen golf is one of many lockdown sporting events highighted by charity Movember

Coronavirus: Professional sport waits for details on lockdown easing

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: PM puts brakes on swift return for professional sport

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Picture: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face waiting 'several hours' to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Upminster. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24