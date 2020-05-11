Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip
PUBLISHED: 12:29 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 11 May 2020
Archant
Drivers face queuing for “several hours” to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Havering Council has warned.
The Upminster site reopened this morning (Monday, May 11), having been closed since mid-March.
You may also want to watch:
The council has advised people not to visit “unless absolutely necessary”
Long queues were forming along the single track road early this morning, with Gerpins Lane operating as a one-way road due to the amount of traffic. Visitors can access from the Warwick Lane end, exiting onto Aveley Road.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.