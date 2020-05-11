Drivers face waiting ‘several hours’ in queue outside Gerpins Lane tip

Drivers face queuing for “several hours” to get into the Gerpins Lane tip, Havering Council has warned.

Waiting times in vehicles could be several hours & we advise not to make a visit to Gerpins Lane unless it is absolutely necessary & you should only take items that you can't store safely at home. https://t.co/IO7WmEtS6F pic.twitter.com/lxAWCGQXez — Havering Council (@LBofHavering) May 11, 2020

The Upminster site reopened this morning (Monday, May 11), having been closed since mid-March.

The council has advised people not to visit “unless absolutely necessary”

Long queues were forming along the single track road early this morning, with Gerpins Lane operating as a one-way road due to the amount of traffic. Visitors can access from the Warwick Lane end, exiting onto Aveley Road.