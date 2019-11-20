General Election 2019: Meet the candidates standing in Romford

L-R: Angelina Leatherbarrow, Ian Sanderson and Andrew Rosindell - parliamentary candidates for Romford. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Find out what your parliamentary candidates think are the key concerns for Romford ahead of the December general election.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angelina Leatherbarrow is Labour's parliamentary candidate for Romford. Picture: Alex Leatherbarrow Angelina Leatherbarrow is Labour's parliamentary candidate for Romford. Picture: Alex Leatherbarrow

MPs in Westminster backed plans for a general election on December 12 at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, October 29.

Here's what the candidates for Romford pledge to achieve should they make it into parliament:

Angelina Leatherbarrow - Labour

"I'm a working mum-of-two, living here in Romford, having moved out of east London, like so many of us who have settled here over the decades.

"My daughters go to school here; we rely on our public services, our parks and our libraries, our hospital.

"I'm not a career politician, I have worked in the NHS at Queens Hospital, now I work for a local authority so I've seen first-hand the devastating effects of Tory austerity has had on our families and communities. I will fight to protect our NHS, well-funded police services to make our streets safer and decent social care from cradle to grave.

"I want policies that will bring real change to working class people in our town, free school meals for all primary age children, 30 hours free childcare for two to four year olds, preserving the free TV licence for over 75's."

The Conservative Party candidate for Romford, Andrew Rosindell. Picture: Ken Mears The Conservative Party candidate for Romford, Andrew Rosindell. Picture: Ken Mears

Andrew Rosindell - Conservative

"As the MP for Romford for eighteen years, I have kept my promise to fight for the people of this town in parliament, always focusing on our local community.

"My priority has always been Romford, not Westminster!

"As a truly local MP I am proud to represent the area where I have lived my whole life.

"As your Conservative candidate in this election, I am the only candidate who can be trusted to deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum for Romford. "Local people voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU and I will vote for Brexit in the House of Commons.

You may also want to watch:

"If the Conservatives, with Boris as prime minister, win a majority of seats, we will finally be able to get Brexit done and focus once again on the issues that really matter to the people of Romford.

Ian Sanderson is the Liberal Democrat's candidate for Romford. Picture: Graham Potter Ian Sanderson is the Liberal Democrat's candidate for Romford. Picture: Graham Potter

"We cannot allow the dither and delay to continue, or risk a coalition of opposition parties which would overturn Brexit entirely!

"I will not let that happen and ask the people of Romford to re-elected as their MP so that I can back Brexit, back Boris and back Britain!"

Ian Sanderson - Liberal Democrats

"I moved to Romford with Barbara in 1965 and have lived in Havering ever since.

"I worked as a project engineer for the BBC in London. While at the BBC I gained another degree, and became an associate lecturer for the Open University.

"I have been campaigning for the Liberal Democrats in Havering since 1994, including as candidate for Romford in 2015 and 2017.

"I worked as a school governor for twenty years and have been active for even longer in the Scouting Movement in Hornchurch.

"I am sure that Brexit would be bad for Romford.

"The last three and a half years show how impossible is a Brexit that could work for the UK and keep the good things the European Union gives us.

"It's time for the government to stop digging the hole it's got itself into and revoke Article 50."

David Hughes is the Green Party candidate.

The deadline to register to vote in the December 12 general election is November 26. Registering to vote takes less than five minutes, and you can do it at the electoral commission website.