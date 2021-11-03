Gemma Collins responds to LBC’s Steve Allen 'chubby' Tilly Ramsay remark

Gemma Collins took to Instagram to say she was "so upset about the targeting of Tilly Ramsay". - Credit: PA

Romford’s Gemma Collins has responded to LBC radio presenter Steve Allen after he fat-shamed Gordon Ramsay’s 19-year-old daughter Tilly.

While live on air, presenter Steve, 67, spoke to a listener about Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly and said: “She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine.”

Taking to Instagram to support Tilly, Gemma said she was “so upset about the targeting of Tilly Ramsay".

She explained that she was "attached to the story" following "cruel" things Steve had previously said about her.

This comes as comments from the 67-year-old's Twitter account resurfaced including one published on July 28, 2014 which compared the former Towie star to a “beach hut”.

That's Bobby and Harry, the really out to lunch Lydia Dim and her on off boyfriend fat boy fat Arg, who slept with the beach hut Gemma — Steve Allen (@steveallenshow) June 28, 2014

You may also want to watch:

Another tweet, published on July 5, 2014 reads: “Poor poor Gemma, fat and boring, no friends apart from Bobby, known as little Ms misery. It’s all going pear shaped.”

Poor poor Gemma, fat and boring, no friends apart from Bobby, known as little Ms misery. It's all going pear shaped, and how we laugh. — Steve Allen (@steveallenshow) July 5, 2014

Tilly published a statement on Instagram which stated she won’t “tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance”.

LBC was contacted for comment but did not respond at the time of writing this article.