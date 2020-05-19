Fire brigade investigating cause of Rush Green fire which damaged garage and motorbikes
PUBLISHED: 14:41 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 19 May 2020
Sarah O'Shea
London Fire Brigade (LFB) is investigating the cause of a fire which damaged a garage and motorbikes in Rush Green.
The brigade took 21 calls to the blaze, which happened at the rear of a house in Rush Green Road on Monday (May 18).
You may also want to watch:
A total of four fire engines and 25 firefighters from Dagenham, Hornchurch and Romford fire stations attended the scene and were called out at just before 6.10pm.
An LFB spokeswoman said: “Firefighters evacuated 10 residents from neighbouring properties as a precaution. There were no reports of any injuries.
“Part of a single storey double garage, two motorcycles and an annex were damaged by fire.”
The brigade brought the fire under control by 7pm and confirmed it is now investigating the cause of the blaze.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.