Gallows Corner flyover to close for most of August including Bank Holiday Monday

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Transport for London will be closing the Gallows Corner flyover next week and the August bank holiday for essential re-surfacing work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The flyover will be closed off from Monday, August 19, to Friday, August 23, and then again from Monday, August 26, to Friday, August 30, between 9.30am-8pm.

TfL are warning of possible delays in the area and advise drivers to plan ahead and use alternative routes where possible.