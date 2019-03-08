Gallows Corner flyover to close for most of August including Bank Holiday Monday
PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 August 2019
Archant
Transport for London will be closing the Gallows Corner flyover next week and the August bank holiday for essential re-surfacing work.
The flyover will be closed off from Monday, August 19, to Friday, August 23, and then again from Monday, August 26, to Friday, August 30, between 9.30am-8pm.
TfL are warning of possible delays in the area and advise drivers to plan ahead and use alternative routes where possible.