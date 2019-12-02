Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Gallows Corner before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth Archant

A 35-minute police chase from Tilbury to Romford ended in a car crash on Gallows Corner roundabout last week that saw two young men arrested on suspicion of numerous driving offences.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the two men - a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy - were arrested after the driver failed to stop for police at around 8.40pm in Tilbury.

Pursuit vehicles followed the silver Vauxhall Astra all the way to the Romford area, where two men then ran from the vehicle after the crash at around 9.15pm.

Both the man and the boy were caught and arrested on suspicion of driving offences, including dangerous driving.

They have both been released under investigation.

A Hornchurch firefighter confirmed to the Recorder that the police chase lasted 35 minutes and began in Tilbury before ending in Gallows Corner.

The firefighters attended the scene but the police had already used an extinguisher to put out the flames.