Romford resident runs in London Relay race to raise funds for homeless youth

Estelle Alberstyn runs the London Relay race raise to money for homeless youth charity, the Running Charity.

A Romford resident will be joining runners from all over the country in this year's second annual London Relay event this month.

Estelle Alberstyn runs the London Relay race raise to money for homeless youth charity, the Running Charity.

Estelle Alberstyn will be taking part in the event which runs from June 29 and July 28, to raise money for the Running Charity which gives support to young people facing homelessness.

As in the previous year, around 2,000 runners will complete 5K and 10K legs around the clock throughout July in central London.

Kicking off the race with £5,820 already raised, the Running Charity is hoping to raise about £50,000.

Estelle is running the relay this year for the second year.

"I have been an avid runner for many years and always wanted to give back to society," she said.

"Knowing that we raise money that will help our younger generations that are going through a rough time, or suddenly become homeless, makes me a very happy runner!"

