Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Romford resident runs in London Relay race to raise funds for homeless youth

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 03 July 2019

Estelle Alberstyn runs the London Relay race raise to money for homeless youth charity, the Running Charity. Picture: Alice Yu.

Estelle Alberstyn runs the London Relay race raise to money for homeless youth charity, the Running Charity. Picture: Alice Yu.

Alice Yu

A Romford resident will be joining runners from all over the country in this year's second annual London Relay event this month.

Estelle Alberstyn runs the London Relay race raise to money for homeless youth charity, the Running Charity. Picture: Estelle Alberstyn.Estelle Alberstyn runs the London Relay race raise to money for homeless youth charity, the Running Charity. Picture: Estelle Alberstyn.

Estelle Alberstyn will be taking part in the event which runs from June 29 and July 28, to raise money for the Running Charity which gives support to young people facing homelessness.

As in the previous year, around 2,000 runners will complete 5K and 10K legs around the clock throughout July in central London.

You may also want to watch:

Kicking off the race with £5,820 already raised, the Running Charity is hoping to raise about £50,000.

Estelle is running the relay this year for the second year.

"I have been an avid runner for many years and always wanted to give back to society," she said.

"Knowing that we raise money that will help our younger generations that are going through a rough time, or suddenly become homeless, makes me a very happy runner!"

Sign up for London Relay race here and continue the fight against homelessness!

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Havering Council consultation: Have your say on community-run libraries and new ‘community hubs’

Residents are invited to a council consultation on whether five of Havering's libraries - including Elm Park - should become community-run centres. Picture: Paul Bennett

Most Read

Body found in Bedfords Park confirmed as former missing man from Hertfordshire

Greg Turner. Picture: Havering MPS

Residents move into new and improved Harold Hill council housing development

Mary Colepil and her husband Martin Colepil received the keys from cllr Robert Benham to move into one of the new council house properties in Briar Road, Harold Hill. Picture: Havering Council

A127 Hornchurch crash: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car

Emergency services were called to reports a motorbike collided with a car on the A127 Southend Arterial Road on Wednesday, July 3. Picture: Google Maps

Hornchurch High School wins two Havering teaching awards

Val Masson shows off the hard-earned teaching awards at Hornchurch High School. Picture: Hornchurch High School

Havering Council consultation: Have your say on community-run libraries and new ‘community hubs’

Residents are invited to a council consultation on whether five of Havering's libraries - including Elm Park - should become community-run centres. Picture: Paul Bennett

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Long-serving Taylor departs Romford after four seasons

Chris Taylor of Romford during Bury Town vs Romford, Bostik League Division 1 North Football at Ram Meadow on 18th August 2018

Gordon relived after Hornchurch survive ‘typical’ collapse to win

Ronnie Saunders of Hornchurch (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Cricket: Essex Express rolls on with innings victory

Jamie Porter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Steven Mullaney against Nottinghamshire (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Defender Hayles says he has always been an Urchin as he returns for a fourth spell

Rickie Hayles celebrates with Hornchurch teammates after winning the Ryman League play-off final against Lowestoft in 2012 (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO)

Daggers start National League campaign at home to Woking

The Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists