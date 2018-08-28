Search

Government awards Havering £10,000 to tackle childhood obesity

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 30 January 2019

Havering has been awarded £10,000 to tackle childhood obesity. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

Havering has been awarded £10,000 to tackle childhood obesity. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Havering has received £10,000 to develop innovative plans to reduce childhood obesity that can then be shared across the country.

The government is working with 13 local authorities, including Havering, to develop plans to tackle the problem of overweight children.

In spring 2020, five successful authorities will be selected to take their plans forward over three years and will be given expert advice and £100,000 a year to help them realise their plans.

Councillor Ian Hudspeth, chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board, said: “This three-year trailblazer programme, managed by the LGA and funded by the Department of Health and Social Care, will see councils take the lead in developing new and innovative projects to tackle this epidemic at a local level, making a real difference in their communities.

“No child should be at a disadvantage in life because of where they are from and this programme aims to support councils to reduce this gap, with a view to preventing children from becoming obese in the first place and able to live healthy and fulfilling lives.”

The programme will focus on inequalities and aims to share learning and best practices, consider further actions that government can take to support local action and achieve large-scale changes and test the limits of existing powers through innovative and determined action to tackle childhood obesity.

Steve Brine, public health minister, added: “We know that when it comes to improving the health of local communities, local leaders are the real experts. “We need innovation, ambition and passion to tackle childhood obesity, particularly in deprived areas, where children are more than twice as likely to be an unhealthy weight.

“Our Trailblazer programme will support the 13 councils to bring their ideas to life with the help of dedicated support and guidance.

“They have the potential to not only improve the health of children in their own communities but across the country by helping us to shape future policy on childhood obesity.”

