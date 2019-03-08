Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Fundraiser set up for family of 'inspiring' Harold Wood man raises almost £10k in six days

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 August 2019

Nabeel and his son. Picture: Usaama Al-Azami

Nabeel and his son. Picture: Usaama Al-Azami

Archant

Almost £10,000 has been raised for the family of a "tireless and active" member of the Islamic community from Harold Wood who died at the age of 39.

Nabeel with his son, both big Arsenal supporters. Picture: Usaama Al-AzamiNabeel with his son, both big Arsenal supporters. Picture: Usaama Al-Azami

Nabeel Al-Azami, a trustee of Citizens UK, died on Wednesday, August 14, and his funeral service took place the next day at East London Mosque.

He was diagnosed in March with a spinal cord tumour and in June he was told it had spread to his brain.

Nabeel, who set up ethical leadership consultancy Murabbi Consulting, leaves behind his wife, Nasreen, and three children, aged 11, nine and four.

Abdallah Kalam, from Ilford, set up the GoFundMe page as a "gesture of gratitude to the beloved family of our beloved brother".

Nabeel with his wife, Nasreen, and children. Picture: Usaama Al-AzamiNabeel with his wife, Nasreen, and children. Picture: Usaama Al-Azami

Writing on the page, Abdallah said: "Many of us knew Nabeel as a tireless and active member of the Islamic community, from his time at Manchester University, to his work with Islamic Relief, and most recently as a co-founder of Murabbi Consulting.

"For those of us fortunate to have known him over the years, he was an inspiration and a humbling presence to us all.

You may also want to watch:

"A person of great character, who did so much for our community, inspired us to be better as human beings and as Muslims, and who reminded us how to be steadfast in the path of Allah despite the many trials and tribulations that we come across."

Nabeel with his father, son and brothers. Picture: Usaama Al-AzamiNabeel with his father, son and brothers. Picture: Usaama Al-Azami

Nabeel was determined not to let his illness deter him from finishing writing his first book, which was published in June. Muhammad: 11 Leadership Qualities that Changed the World has been 20 years in the making.

Paying tribute to his brother, Usaama Al-Azami said: "My brother was a beautiful soul whose loss is keenly felt by his family and community.

"Inspired by his faith, he had committed his life to helping others.

"After he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, he spent his last few months embodying the spiritual practices that he had spent years refining and teaching to others.

Nabeel with his brother Usaama. Picture: Usaama Al-AzamiNabeel with his brother Usaama. Picture: Usaama Al-Azami

"He displayed a remarkable degree of patience with his condition, and constantly comforted those around him who did not want to lose him."

So far, £9,457 has been raised of the £10,000 target.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-nabeel.

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering 90 Joggers take part in Clacton half marathon

Havering 90 Joggers at Clacton half marathon (Pic: Caroline Hall Cross)

EuroHockey: England 4 Belarus 3

England celebrate Isabelle Petter's goal against Belarus (pic WSP Koen Suyk)

Urchins boss Stimson praises players after Worthing victory

Chris Dickson of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Daggers boss Taylor delighted with bounce back ability

Dagenham manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

Brentwood youngster Brooks scores best race finishes of season

Ethan Brooks racing in the Ginetta Junior Championships. Picture: Jakob Ebrey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists