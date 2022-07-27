News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fundraiser to help 92-year-old who lost everything in blaze nears target

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:32 PM July 27, 2022
Albert

Albert Harrison, who uses a wheelchair due to having one leg, lost his home, cat and belongings in the recent Dagenham fire - Credit: Scruffy's Angels

A former Romford resident has set up a fundraiser for a 92-year-old who lost everything in the Dagenham fire.  

Emma Manson created a JustGiving page in aid of Albert Harrison. 

Albert, who has one leg, lost all his belongings including his electric wheelchair and cat in the July 19 blaze.  

It comes after she met him at the Dagenham and Redbridge Football Club when she attended as a volunteer for pet rescue Scruffy’s Angels.

The fundraiser is in collaboration with Nightingale Angels – a voluntary group for the homeless – and so far, more than £950 has been raised since its launch on July 21.  

Emma hopes more will be raised to buy Albert a new electric wheelchair.  

The fundraiser reads: "Please if you can spare anything no matter how small, Albert and his family will be forever grateful."

A raffle held by Scruffy’s Angels has also raised £150 so far.

Any additional money raised will be gifted to Albert to help him replace his belongings once he finds a permanent home.  

Following the devastation caused by the blaze, residents described the aftermath as “like a warzone".

Donate to Albert at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/albertneedsyourhelp.


