‘She will be sorely missed’: School organises fundraiser to support family after Hornchurch mum-of-five’s death

Tributes have been paid to Hornchurch mum-of-five Natasha Sinclair, who has passed away. Picture courtesy of friend courtesy of friend of Natasha Sinclair

A fundraising page has been set up to support the family of a Hornchurch school worker, who has died suddenly.

Natasha Sinclair, 40, described as someone who “saw the good in everyone”, passed away at her home last week following a suspected heart attack.

She was mum to five boys, aged between five and 20, and worked as a learning support assistant for year three pupils at Clockhouse Primary School, in Collier Row.

All of Natasha’s sons have attended Harrow Lodge Primary School, in Hornchurch, and the school’s headteacher Lynette Searle has set up a GoFundMe page to support them in future.

She said: “As a school community we feel her loss acutely and also care deeply about the future of her boys, which is why we’ve set up this fund in order to assist the family through the toughest of times and to show our love and compassion for them.

“They are part of our school family and we want to support them at this sad and tragic time.”

Lynette described Natasha as someone who loved being surrounded by others and socialising with her friends.

She added: “She was fiercely proud of her boys and constantly posted on social media about their achievements.

“Bringing up five boys is a task and a half for anyone but, as a single, full-time working mum, the job was ten times as hard. Despite the numerous challenges this task brought, she maintained a happy and bright outlook on life.

“Everyone who knew her would agree that she had a heart of gold and would drop everything to help a friend in need.

“She lived by the quote, ‘Today you could be standing next to someone who is trying their best not to fall apart. Whatever you do today, do it with kindness in your heart’.”

Natasha’s eldest son Georgie explained that his mum had suffered “really challenging times” in her life and held multiple jobs while raising her children.

“She lost her own mum and dad early in her life so was on her own bringing up all us boys,” he said.

“Sadly, she won’t get to see the results of her dedication and hard work in the lives that we map out for ourselves.

“But I’m glad that, through the media and the fundraiser, she’s getting the recognition that she truly deserves.”

Tributes were also paid by Clockhouse Primary’s headteacher Jo Savidge, who said Natasha supported children with their learning and managed after school provision.

Jo said: “In her manager role, she supported families, looked after many children and ensured the children were given fun and memorable experiences after school.

“She was a friendly, approachable and supportive member of our community as well as a close and reliable friend to many of our staff.

“Natasha saw the good in everyone. She will be remembered for her smile and her happy demeanour, who found the best in every day.

“She worked hard to provide the best for her family at home and will be greatly missed by the whole of our school family.”

The fundraising page has already generated more than £9,000, with hundreds of people offering donations.

Grandad Derek Ellerbeck said: “I can’t believe how many lovely people there are out there willing to donate to show their support and love.”

Lynette added: “Your donations will be much appreciated by the family and will be used to support the boys in their time of need and beyond.

“As headteacher of Harrow Lodge Primary, I would like to thank you, in advance, for your love, kindness and generosity towards the family of one of our close community members who will be sorely missed.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/natasha039s-memory.