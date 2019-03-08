Search

Fun on the Farm: Petting Farm to bring Pgmy goats and pot-bellied pigs to Havering Show 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 July 2019

Pgmy goats and pot-bellied pigs will be at this year's Havering Show. Picture: Havering Council

Pgmy goats and pot-bellied pigs will be at this year's Havering Show. Picture: Havering Council

A travelling petting farm will bring various farmyard friends to this year's Havering Show.

Fun on the Farm offers a traditional experience for all ages and provides interactive fun with a variety of farm animals.

Visitors can feed, touch and stroke the animals while learning about their wider role within the countryside.

There is also the opportunity to encounter the likes of Peter the rabbit, Mikey the pygmy goat and mini pot-bellied pig duo Susie and Wendy.

Leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White, said: "There is a great range of attractions on this year and a whole host of other talent and performances that will appeal to everyone in our borough.

"We look forward to seeing you there in August."

Alongside the mini farm, there is something for everybody with the main stage line-up including headliners Aswad and Toploader.

You may also want to watch:

Fairkytes Live in the annexe of Fairkytes Arts Centre in Billet Lane, will be showcasing local talent including some of the winners from last year's Last Band Standing competition.

There are also licensed bars, street food, many children's attractions and a fairground.

Everyone Active and the council's sports development team is running a free sports zone with activities including football coaching, basketball, egg and spoon races and relays.

The Havering Show, sponsored by London City Airport, Everyone Active, Marlborough Highways and Time 107.5FM, takes place on August 25 and 26.

This year, London City Airport is increasing its support for the event by taking on the sponsorship of the main stage that will host music from chart-topping groups like Toploader and Aswad, together with singers Alison "Where Love Lives" Limerick, and Eban Brown, the former lead-singer of the Stylistics.

Aaron Uthman, London City Airport's community relations advisor, said: "As a close neighbour of Havering, London City Airport is proud to support the show, which is another example of the creativity and community spirit on our doorstep."

Tickets can be bought in advance online and cost £3 per day for adults and are free for children under 10.

If still available, tickets on the door over the two days in August will cost £4 per adult.

Visit havering.gov.uk/haveringshow.

