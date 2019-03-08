50 days of Christmas: The countdown to Christmas begins with fun-filled family activities and events at The Mercury

Santa's grotto will be open daily from 10am - 5pm and on Sundays at 11am - 4pm. Picture: The Mercury Mall. Archant

The Christmas holidays are nearly here but don't fret the Mercury has got you covered with over 50 events taking place between now and Christmas that are sure to put everyone in the festive spirit.

Enjoy daily performances from local community choirs and dance groups. Picture: The Mercury Mall. Enjoy daily performances from local community choirs and dance groups. Picture: The Mercury Mall.

To make sure you don't miss out we've compiled this essential guide of what's on at The Mercury in November and December.

Santa's Grotto

From November 11 Romford's longest-running Santa's grotto will open its doors to hear what the children of Romford long for and make those last-minute edits to the list. Children can meet Santa, have their photos taken and get an early Christmas gift. The grotto will be open daily from 10am - 5pm and on Sundays at 11am - 4pm.

Solve the mystery of christmas and help save santa on November 28 to 30 at The Mercury escape rooms. Picture: The Mercury Mall. Solve the mystery of christmas and help save santa on November 28 to 30 at The Mercury escape rooms. Picture: The Mercury Mall.

Every Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm the centre will run sensory Santa's Grotto, creating a calm, autism-friendly environment the children can relax in. Book a 15-minute session by emailing info@mercurymall.co.uk or calling the shopping centre.

Nordic Fair

On November 23 the shopping centre will host a Scandinavian style market filled with local artisan gifts and crafts, ideal for that awkward family member that you have no idea what to get every year!

Charity volunteers will be around to help you with some last minute wrapping in the week beginning Deecmeber 16. Picture: The Mercury Mall Charity volunteers will be around to help you with some last minute wrapping in the week beginning Deecmeber 16. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Christmassy crafts - for that personal touch

If crafts tickle your fancy, then get stuck in with The Mercury Art Club that runs on the first Thursday of every month. The club meets in BB's coffee shop at 3pm - 6.30pm. It's a chance for you and the kids to create decorations and art designs or that extra special card for grandma and grandad.

You can also take part in the 'Big Draw' art events making Christmas plates, Christmas snow globes and more. Find out more details at mercurymall.co.uk.

The great escape of Christmas

From November 28 to November 30, The Mercury shopping centre will be transformed in to a hunting ground worthy of Sherlock Holmes. Participants will need to solve a series of puzzles, challenges and clues to crack the case. It will take all the courage, cunning and determination you have to save Christmas. Booking for the escape room is essential. Tickets are available through the Mercury's Facebook page.

Monkeying around with Marvin

From December 1 Marvin the Monkey will be at the Mercury, so prepare yourself for some mischief. You can follow his adventures on the Mercury's Facebook page and it's worth keeping an eye out, as throughout the month he'll be offering you the chance to win some treats for your stocking.

Is it even Christmas without a choir?

From the week of December 2, you can rock around the Christmas tree and enjoy a wholesome, traditional festive favourite with daily performances from local community choirs and dance groups and a performance from the winner of 'Havering Voice.' Visit mercurymall.co.uk to find out more about the line-up.

'Let it go' at the kids Christmas party

On December 14 and 15, the Mercury will host a kids Christmas party, filled with traditional party games, dancing and fun with special guests inspired by the film 'Frozen'. Visit Mercury's Facebook page to book a seat at the table.

Twas the week before Christmas and so much wrapping to do

As we enter the final weeks before Christmas do you still have your present wrapping to do? Don't worry, from November 16, charity volunteers will be there to lend a hand. For a small donation to a good cause, they'll give you a hand wrapping some of your presents.

A Christmas miracle

In the final weekend before Christmas, December 21 and 22, the centre will be host to magician Trevor Cline, who will be on hand to perform a few Christmas miracles and provide some entertainment to accompany your last-minute dash for gifts.

Don't miss out, book your place on the Mercury's Facebook page, visit mercurymall.co.uk or call 01708 733620. Visit the Mercury to get your Christmas off to a great start.