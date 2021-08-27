Family of Harvey Tyrrell to hold fun day to mark third anniversary

Published: 10:57 AM August 27, 2021

The family of Harvey Tyrrell are holding a small fun day at Harold Wood Park on September 11 to mark the third anniversary of his death. - Credit: Met Police

The family of Harvey Tyrrell is to hold a fun day next month to mark the third anniversary of the schoolboy's death.

Harvey died on September 11, 2018, having been electrocuted while sitting on a defective garden light at the King Harold pub in Harold Wood.

The pub landlord and an electrician who installed the light have both since been jailed.

Harvey's family, led by mum Danielle Jones, continue to campaign for stricter pub safety laws to prevent another similar tragedy from happening to another family.

A petition seeking to ensure every pub has to provide yearly certification that electrical works have been tested and inspected has soared to more than 50,000 signatures.

With the third anniversary of Harvey's death in just over two weeks, Danielle has announced that an event will mark the day.

Intended to celebrate Harvey's life, the fun day will be held at Harold Wood Park on Saturday, September 11 between 12 noon and 6pm.

There will be a number of activities, including crazy golf, face painting and hook a duck.

You may also want to watch:

Further details will be released in due course.







