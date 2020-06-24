Former Ilford Wanderers teammates cycle from Chadwell Heath to Paris on a exercise bike

Paul Green and his former Ilford Wanderers teammates have raised more than £4,000 for Saint Francis Hospice. Picture: Paul Green/PhotoGrid Paul Green/PhotoGrid

Former Ilford Wanderers rugby teammates cycle from Chadwell Heath to Paris on a exercise bike, raising more than £4,000 for Saint Francis Hospice.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When Boris Johnson permitted one form of outdoor exercise per day, Paul Green from Hornchurch decided to use the rule to the Hospice’s advantage. He arranged a “fully social-distanced sponsored cycle” for 19 of his friends.

You may also want to watch:

The cyclists determined that the course should be the distance between the Stade de France in Paris and a pub that holds many memories for them: The Tollgate in Chadwell Heath.

They hopped on their indoor and outdoor bikes and rode 8,000 miles between them. By setting up a JustGiving page, the retired rugby teammates raised an incredible £4,229.

“We just cycle for fun and fitness,” Paul explained. “Many of us have known someone who needed the Hospice’s care. The rest of us will inevitably know someone who will at some point. We range from being old and bad cyclists — to very old and very bad cyclists. We obeyed the French rules of cycling: Croissants for breakfast, baguettes for lunch, and red wine for dinner.”

Social distancing is no barrier to raising money for Saint Francis Hospice, get in touch with the hospice about your campaign: fundraising@sfh.org.uk