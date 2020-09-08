Search

Celebrating Organ Donation Week with heart-shaped runs in Harrow Lodge Park

PUBLISHED: 12:22 08 September 2020

The Wilson10 running in a heart shape for Organ Donation Week around Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Lisa Wilson

The Wilson10 running in a heart shape for Organ Donation Week around Harrow Lodge Park. Picture: Lisa Wilson

Lisa Wilson

A group of friends have marked Organ Donation Week this week by running a heart shaped route around Harrow Lodge Park.

Lisa Wilson catching up with seven-year-old Fatima Siddiqui on their entries for the London colouring competition. Picture: Lisa Wilson

The Wilson10 are a friends from Havering Hockey Club who come together to remember Tom Wilson and his father Graham, who was the club president.

Tom, who went to Coopers’ Company and Coborn School, Upminster, died in a freak hockey accident aged 22 in 2015.

Graham, a Daily Express sports sub editor and former Romford Recorder journalist, died suddenly just two months after Tom.

It was only when Graham and Tom’s mum Lisa were told that nothing could be done for their son that they learned he had signed up to become an organ donor and helped save the lives of 50 other people.

Seven-year-old Fatima Siddiqui and her entry for the London colouring competition. Picture: Lisa Wilson

Last year, the Wilson10, so named because Tom’s shirt number was 10, ran 10 races, to raise £10,000 for Tom’s Charity. They did all 10 runs together, a mixture of 5K/10k/Brentwood half marathon and Liverpool full marathon.

They raised nearly £15,000, well over the initial aim.

This year in memory of Tom and to support Organ Donation Week (September 7 -13) the group decided to do the National Virtual Heart Map run and also have a reunion.

On Sunday, September 6, they ran a 5K in a heart shape around Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, which is home to Havering Hockey Club.

Lisa is the London ambassador for Organ Donation and says it was her London team who came up with the heart map run idea, “so I am really proud the Wilson10 decided to run to promote the start of Organ Donation Week”.

What’s more, Lisa came up with a colouring competition to mark the week, to try and get parents talking about organ donation with their children. She says the idea has taken off.

Lisa did a Zoom call with seven-year-old Fatima Siddiqui, who received Tom’s liver, to see her colouring progress for the competition.

Max and Keira’s Law, a law that sees everyone automatically registered as organ donors came into effect on May 20.

It means that everyone is by default on the list and must opt-out if they won’t wish to be on it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

