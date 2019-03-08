Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hylands Park Woofs & Walkies Dog Show was 'more popular than ever'

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 May 2019

The overall winner of Best in Show was a St Bernard Bentley owned by a very proud Debbie Davidson at the Woofs & Walkies Dog Show in Hylands Park. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park

The overall winner of Best in Show was a St Bernard Bentley owned by a very proud Debbie Davidson at the Woofs & Walkies Dog Show in Hylands Park. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park

Archant

The Woofs & Walkies Dog Show had its best day yet at the Friends of Hylands Park third community fun day.

Hazel Gibbons dog, Zach placed first in the fancy dress competition at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands ParkHazel Gibbons dog, Zach placed first in the fancy dress competition at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park

Residents enjoyed inflatables, facepainting from Bugz & Butterflies and a car show from the Havering Classic Car Club at the Hylands Park community day on Monday, May 27.

Graeme Turner, the Woofs & Walkies Dog Show, said: "The third Hylands Park Dog Show was more popular than ever.

You may also want to watch:

"The overall winner of Best in Show was a St Bernard 'Bentley' owned by a very proud Debbie Davidson.

The Havering Classic Car Club showcased their cars at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands ParkThe Havering Classic Car Club showcased their cars at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park

"Everyone seemed to have a lovely time and the judge Nick Briggs from Vets4Pets has already asked if he can be the judge again next year as he thoroughly enjoyed himself. Here's looking forward to 2020."

The Hornchurch Athletic Cricket Club bar provided some refreshments during the day and later on the evening for an after party once the fun day had finished.

Del Ganly from the Friends of Hylands Park group added: "I would like to thank all our friends and volunteers who made it such a fantastic day and for Hornchurch Fire Station for letting the kids have a good old climb around and offering fire safety advice to all."

Most Read

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Voter turnout in Havering for the European Elections 2019 was 37pc. Picture: Rui Vieira

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Barking teenager is charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Festival-goers complain of long queues at Upminster’s We Are FSTVL

Frustrated festival goers have complained following reports of stampedes and three hour long queues to get into this year’s We Are FSTVL in Upminster. Picture: April Roach

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps

How did Havering vote in the European Elections 2019?

Voter turnout in Havering for the European Elections 2019 was 37pc. Picture: Rui Vieira

Firefighters spend four hours tackling blaze at Romford shop after discarded cigarette sets rubbish on fire

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze in London Road on Friday night. Picture: Kayleigh Walker

Barking teenager is charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney, who died after being stabbed in a Harold Hill park. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers new recruit Luque is targeting promotion bid

Joan Luque has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a one-year deal (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Police ethics watchdog approves wider use of controversial facial recognition technology following trials in Romford

The London Policing Ethics Panel has concluded that it approves the Met's use of live facial recognition technology subject to various conditions. Picture: Met Police

Nominate a Havering charity for the newly launched London City Airport’s £75k Community Fund

London City Airport.

Beloved lollipop lady at Elm Park Primary School retires after 18 years

Susan Mead did her last shift as the Elm Park Primary School lollipop lady on May 24. Picture: John Mead

Arrests made after two men are stabbed in Romford

Police have made arrests after two men were stabbed in Eastern Avenue, Romford on Tuesday, May 28. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists