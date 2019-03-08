Hylands Park Woofs & Walkies Dog Show was 'more popular than ever'

The overall winner of Best in Show was a St Bernard Bentley owned by a very proud Debbie Davidson at the Woofs & Walkies Dog Show in Hylands Park. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park Archant

The Woofs & Walkies Dog Show had its best day yet at the Friends of Hylands Park third community fun day.

Hazel Gibbons dog, Zach placed first in the fancy dress competition at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park Hazel Gibbons dog, Zach placed first in the fancy dress competition at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park

Residents enjoyed inflatables, facepainting from Bugz & Butterflies and a car show from the Havering Classic Car Club at the Hylands Park community day on Monday, May 27.

Graeme Turner, the Woofs & Walkies Dog Show, said: "The third Hylands Park Dog Show was more popular than ever.

"The overall winner of Best in Show was a St Bernard 'Bentley' owned by a very proud Debbie Davidson.

The Havering Classic Car Club showcased their cars at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park The Havering Classic Car Club showcased their cars at the Hylands Park Fun Day on Monday, May 27. Picture: Friends of Hylands Park

"Everyone seemed to have a lovely time and the judge Nick Briggs from Vets4Pets has already asked if he can be the judge again next year as he thoroughly enjoyed himself. Here's looking forward to 2020."

The Hornchurch Athletic Cricket Club bar provided some refreshments during the day and later on the evening for an after party once the fun day had finished.

Del Ganly from the Friends of Hylands Park group added: "I would like to thank all our friends and volunteers who made it such a fantastic day and for Hornchurch Fire Station for letting the kids have a good old climb around and offering fire safety advice to all."