Friends from Hornchurch and Harold Hill run 10 marathons in 10 days

Alan Wicks, from Hornchurch, and Andrew Wright, from Harold Hill, both took part in 10 marathons in 10 days. Alan Wicks

Two running enthusiasts are delighted to have completed their latest exhausting challenge of finishing 10 marathons in just 10 days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Wicks, 53, from Hornchurch, and Andrew Wright, 51, from Harold Hill, finished the famous Phoenix Running's 10 in 10 Run Series on Monday, April 22 and received all of their medals from each 26.2miles they had taken on.

Alan said: “It was very tough in the heat over the Easter Bank Holiday but we both completed our challenge, very tired and aching but no major injuries.

“We have been training and preparing for it over the past eight months, running marathons, taking spin classes, spending consecutive days running so we could get used to doing it on tired legs.

“It definitely was a challenge but we're proud we managed to complete it.”

The pair, who are both members of the Dagenham 88 Runners club, decided a couple of years ago that they were going to set themselves an annual challenge where they would have to do something to test their abilities.

Last year, they challenged themselves to the Ox 50, a gruelling 50-mile run.

Alan said: “We love being part of a running club but sometimes you want to push yourselves more and do something different rather than just doing the odd marathon here and there so that's why we came up with the annual challenge idea.

“I used to run for the county when I was younger but then you leave school, get a job, get married and have kids and you stop doing stuff like that so it's been good to get back into running.

“My wife did the 10 half marathons in 10 days so she gets it but my kids definitely think I'm mad for doing all of this though.”

Next year, Alan and Andrew, as part of their annual challenge, plan to do a 100-mile run.

Alan joked: “Never say never that we won't do the 10 marathons in 10 days again but right now, never!”

For more information on the Dagenham 88 Runners club, visit dagenham88runners.com