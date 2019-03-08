Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Friends from Hornchurch and Harold Hill run 10 marathons in 10 days

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 April 2019

Alan Wicks, from Hornchurch, and Andrew Wright, from Harold Hill, both took part in 10 marathons in 10 days.

Alan Wicks, from Hornchurch, and Andrew Wright, from Harold Hill, both took part in 10 marathons in 10 days.

Alan Wicks

Two running enthusiasts are delighted to have completed their latest exhausting challenge of finishing 10 marathons in just 10 days.

Alan Wicks, 53, from Hornchurch, and Andrew Wright, 51, from Harold Hill, finished the famous Phoenix Running's 10 in 10 Run Series on Monday, April 22 and received all of their medals from each 26.2miles they had taken on.

Alan said: “It was very tough in the heat over the Easter Bank Holiday but we both completed our challenge, very tired and aching but no major injuries.

“We have been training and preparing for it over the past eight months, running marathons, taking spin classes, spending consecutive days running so we could get used to doing it on tired legs.

“It definitely was a challenge but we're proud we managed to complete it.”

The pair, who are both members of the Dagenham 88 Runners club, decided a couple of years ago that they were going to set themselves an annual challenge where they would have to do something to test their abilities.

Last year, they challenged themselves to the Ox 50, a gruelling 50-mile run.

Alan said: “We love being part of a running club but sometimes you want to push yourselves more and do something different rather than just doing the odd marathon here and there so that's why we came up with the annual challenge idea.

“I used to run for the county when I was younger but then you leave school, get a job, get married and have kids and you stop doing stuff like that so it's been good to get back into running.

“My wife did the 10 half marathons in 10 days so she gets it but my kids definitely think I'm mad for doing all of this though.”

Next year, Alan and Andrew, as part of their annual challenge, plan to do a 100-mile run.

Alan joked: “Never say never that we won't do the 10 marathons in 10 days again but right now, never!”

For more information on the Dagenham 88 Runners club, visit dagenham88runners.com

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Its understood teams of one sergeant and 10 officers, introduced when boroughs merged together into new policing units last year, are being lost to fill team job gaps over the summer. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Appeal to find missing girl, 12, last seen in Elm Park

Police are searching for Chanelle George, 12, who was last seen in Elm Park. Picture: Havering MPS

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Most Read

Several taken to hospital after miniature railway incident in Romford park

Two ambulances were called to Lodge Farm Park in Romford on Easter Monday, Picture: Janine Essex

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officer in Romford as footage goes viral on social media

The Metropolitan Police is conducting a review into the circumstances of an arrest of a 17-year-old in Heath Park Road, Romford on Monday, April 22. Picture: Google Maps

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Its understood teams of one sergeant and 10 officers, introduced when boroughs merged together into new policing units last year, are being lost to fill team job gaps over the summer. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Appeal to find missing girl, 12, last seen in Elm Park

Police are searching for Chanelle George, 12, who was last seen in Elm Park. Picture: Havering MPS

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Latest from the Romford Recorder

No West Ham players in Premier League team of the year?!! Surely not

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 29, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Motorsport: Luff claims win in Wales

Matt Luff topped the podium in South Wales

Romford Golf Club give £16k to DT38 Foundation

Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller hands over a cheque to Tracey Tombides

Daggers defender Smith drops in to help Inspire Minds Through Sport company

Nathan Smith takes a throw-in for Dagenham & Redbridge against Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Stimson says it was a lovely way for Hornchurch to wrap up home fixtures

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is all smiles (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists