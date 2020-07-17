Search

Coronavirus: Latest figures show reduced number of new Universal Credit claims in Havering

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 July 2020

Signage for the Department for Work and Pensions; Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Signage for the Department for Work and Pensions; Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

The number of new claims for universal credit fell significantly between between May and June as the UK continues to recover from coronavirus.

Between May 14 and June 11, there were 720 new claims made in Havering, compared to 5,061 for the previous month (between April 9 and May 14).

Though these extra claims mean there are currently 20,832 people on universal credit in the borough, the jump between May and June is “really encouraging”, says department of work and pensions (DWP) customer service leader Kay Pegler.

Romford-based Kay attributes the change to a reactivated labour market: “The economy is starting to open up again, so even though there are still significant numbers on universal credit, more people are getting into, and going back to, work.”

Although mindful that there could be a post-October spike after the furlough scheme ends, Kay hopes that the initiative to reward employers who retain furloughed workers reduces the risk.

The leader is also pleased by the focus on helping young people, and believes the Kickstart scheme, alongside additional bonuses for hiring apprentices, should help the demographic most vulnerable to unemployment.

You may also want to watch:

Havering has consistently recorded lower claimant numbers than its neighbouring areas.

The borough had 9,649 claimants on March 12; in contrast, Newham had 19,806, and Tower Hamlets 20,244.

Havering actually experienced its biggest jump between March and April, where an extra 5,402 claimants saw numbers rise to 15,051.

After two months of increases exceeding 5,000, 720 is a notable drop.

Kay says the focus is now on getting claimants back into work, with the Flexible Support Fund (FSF) designed to help with this.

Given a fresh injection of £150m, the fund pays for things such as travel or interview clothes, allowing the individual to focus only on getting the job: “We want to give them the tools to thrive.”

The DWP is also hiring more work coaches to get people into work; 192 are being recruited across east London, with the department aiming to have 27,000 nationwide by March 2021.

