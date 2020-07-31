Search

More than 8,000 Essex Freemasons join online toast to Grand Master who has died of cancer

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 August 2020

Essex Freemasons' Provincial Grand Master Rodney Bass, centre, died after a long battle with cancer. Picture: Essex Freemasons

Archant

Freemasons across Essex, including those from lodges in Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, joined together via Zoom to pay a final show of respect to Provincial Grand Master Rodney Bass OBE, who died on July 14 after a long battle with cancer.

It is believed to be one of the biggest online tributes ever staged with more than 8,000 Freemasons joining in on Wednesday, July 29, the day of Mr Bass’s funeral. They simultaneously raised a glass in a solemn toast to pay their last regards to a man they say helped to transform the image of Freemasonry in Essex.

Paul Reeves, Deputy Provincial Master, said: “Freemasons in Essex were asked to attend dozens of different Zoom calls so that at 9pm we could all raise a glass to toast the memory of Rodney Bass.

“It is a fitting tribute to a man who was very much loved and respected by Masons in Essex and in every other part of the country.”

