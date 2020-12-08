News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder Home > News

Free weekend parking at council car parks over festive period

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 10:04 AM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020
People can park for free in Havering Council car parks at weekends over the festive period. Picture: Ken Mears

People can park for free in Havering Council car parks at weekends over the festive period. Picture: Ken Mears - Credit: Archant

Havering Council has revealed people will be able to park for free in its car parks on Saturdays over the Christmas period.

Parking charges will be suspended for the next four Saturdays, with the last one being on January 2. Free parking on Sundays will remain in place.

The council is also continuing to provide a Havering Heroes parking permit for NHS and other key workers, that enables them to park in resident bays and council car parks free for up to three hours during the week and at weekends.

Council leader Damian White said: “The retail and hospitality sector has borne the brunt of the necessary restrictions we have faced, as we try to put brakes on the spread of coronavirus.

“Not only does free parking support our residents to shop local – it will hopefully provide a welcome boost to Havering businesses after such a challenging year.”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Transport for London consulting on plans to cut bus services that serve...

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

Collier Row girl, six, to feature in new A Christmas Carol film

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

Former Cranham chip shop owner and community association founder dies

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon

Woman, 93, in hospital after Romford collision

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus