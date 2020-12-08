Free weekend parking at council car parks over festive period

Published: 10:04 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

People can park for free in Havering Council car parks at weekends over the festive period.

Havering Council has revealed people will be able to park for free in its car parks on Saturdays over the Christmas period.

Parking charges will be suspended for the next four Saturdays, with the last one being on January 2. Free parking on Sundays will remain in place.

The council is also continuing to provide a Havering Heroes parking permit for NHS and other key workers, that enables them to park in resident bays and council car parks free for up to three hours during the week and at weekends.

Council leader Damian White said: “The retail and hospitality sector has borne the brunt of the necessary restrictions we have faced, as we try to put brakes on the spread of coronavirus.

“Not only does free parking support our residents to shop local – it will hopefully provide a welcome boost to Havering businesses after such a challenging year.”