Mayor of London Sadiq Khan inviting citizens across the capital to apply for 55,000 free trees

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 October 2019

Thousands of trees will be planted across London. Picture: PA/ Chris Ison.

Green-fingered Londoners are being invited to apply for free trees after the Mayor of London announced he would be giving 55,000 away for citizens to plant in gardens and community spaces.

The 55,000 free trees are part of a total of 95,000 new trees the Mayor is helping Londoners plant this autumn and winter, including during National Tree Week, which runs November 23 to December 1 2019).

London's trees are estimated to are estimated to provide at least £133m of benefits every year including removing pollution and carbon dioxide from the air and reducing flood risk.

The free trees are being funded by the Woodland Trust and supported by the People's Postcode Lottery.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "Simple steps like planting trees help us as we address the climate and ecological crisis - and I look forward to thousands of new trees being planted across the city during National Tree Week."

Londoners are invited to apply to a ballot by November 11 at www.london.gov.uk/plant-a-tree.

