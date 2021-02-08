News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Free schools meal support to carry on during February half-term

Tom Ambrose

Published: 11:25 AM February 8, 2021   
Credit: PA

The council has confirmed it will continue to fund free school meals support for those who need throughout half-term this month.

Families will be able to apply for £15 per each child who receives free school meals while their school is closed.

New applicants have until Friday 12 to apply, with the payment expected to be made during half-term.

Families who received a payment for the October half-term and Christmas holidays do not need to reapply and will automatically receive the payment by the end of the week.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "Funding school meals once again over February half-term is just one part of a comprehensive package of support we have put in place for vulnerable households, and especially those with children, to help them get through the difficult months."

For more information about the scheme and for details on the eligibility criteria, click here.

