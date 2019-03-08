Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Free school for children with special educational needs given the go ahead to be built on St Edwards's academy site

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 18 April 2019

St Edward's Church of England Academy, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

St Edward's Church of England Academy, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A new special free school has been given the green light to be built on the site of a secondary school.

A Cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday, April 17, where cabinet members approved the proposal for the new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities, to be based on the site of St Edward's Church of England Academy, London Road, Romford.

This school, which will accommodate 60 young people aged three-16, will be the fourth of its kind to open in the borough.

Cabinet member for education, children and families, Councillor Robert Benham said: “This is welcome news as it means that we will be able to meet the needs of up to 60 local young people who have specialist needs.

“Many children who are currently schooled outside of the borough will be able to remain a part of the community where they live and have grown up.

“Our most recent records show that Havering is supporting 1,534 children with the number of children with special educational needs growing faster than forecasted.

“A new school will take the pressure off the existing three special educational needs schools which are full to capacity and significantly reduce the cost of sending pupils to schools outside of the borough, while ensuring children receive the specialist help they need.”

Despite previously looking at other options for the new school, in April last year, when St Edward's school joined the Unity Schools Partnership Trust, which was then known as the Samuel Ward Academy Trust, it was decided the academy's site would be better suited to the build.

In order to accommodate the school, which is predicted to cost £8.5m, the academy's music block will have to be demolished and either rebuilt elsewhere or held within the existing building.

It is estimated that Havering Council will pay around £800,000 to the academy in compensation.

Currently, 1006 pupils - 2.6per cent of the overall school population - have been assessed by the local authority as having more complex Sen (special educational needs) that are being educated in mainstream or special schools.

Funding will come from the government's Education Skills and Funding Agency.

The school will open in 2022.

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Most Read

Woman in her 50s in hospital after Romford car crash

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after a crash in Romford.

One year on - family of man shot dead by police in Collier Row have been ‘forgotten’ and ‘can’t sleep at night’

Richard Cottier who was shot dead by police in Collier Row. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

‘Fewer services and longer journeys’: c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

Best punctuality in UK with almost 98pc trains on time. Picture: Mike Brooke

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Romford crash

A man was taken to hospital after a crash at the junction of North Street and Ingrave Road this afternoon. Photo: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Evergreen Cureton set for landmark outing over Easter

Bishop's Stortford forward Jamie Cureton (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Branfil youngsters reflect on superb season

Branfil Primary School's under-11 boys' football team have enjoyed a superb season (pic: Branfil Primary School)

Boro midfielder Taylor says the squad has a real buzz

Chris Taylor of Romford (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering ‘90 Joggers members go global

Havering '90 Joggers' Joaquin Polo completed an ultra-marathon in Spain (pic: H90J)

Athletics: Havering egded out in Southern League opener

Mayi Hughes of Havering AC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists