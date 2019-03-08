Havering confirms free parking in council-run car parks on Remembrance Day

Last year's Remembrance Day event in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

To help residents pay their respects this Remembrance Day Havering Council is providing free parking in council-run parks on Sunday, November 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The local authority previously announced that free parking would be available in council-run car parks during the borough's Christmas lights switch-on events.

After being contacted by the Recorder, the council confirmed that parking fees will also be suspended for Remembrance Day - from 8am on Sunday, November 10 until charges start again at 8am on Monday, November 11.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Blake-Herbert, Havering Council's chief executive, said: "We will be gathering together this Sunday as a borough to commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in war.

"There are a number of events taking place across Havering and there will be free parking in all council car parks on Sunday to make it even easier for residents to pay their respects."

The free parking will only be available in council car parks and on-street parking is not included.

Visit havering.gov.uk/events/event/2137/remembrance_in_havering_2019 to find out when the Remembrance Sunday events will be taking place across the borough.