Search

Advanced search

Havering confirms free parking in council-run car parks on Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 November 2019

Last year's Remembrance Day event in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Last year's Remembrance Day event in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

To help residents pay their respects this Remembrance Day Havering Council is providing free parking in council-run parks on Sunday, November 10.

The local authority previously announced that free parking would be available in council-run car parks during the borough's Christmas lights switch-on events.

After being contacted by the Recorder, the council confirmed that parking fees will also be suspended for Remembrance Day - from 8am on Sunday, November 10 until charges start again at 8am on Monday, November 11.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Blake-Herbert, Havering Council's chief executive, said: "We will be gathering together this Sunday as a borough to commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in war.

"There are a number of events taking place across Havering and there will be free parking in all council car parks on Sunday to make it even easier for residents to pay their respects."

The free parking will only be available in council car parks and on-street parking is not included.

Visit havering.gov.uk/events/event/2137/remembrance_in_havering_2019 to find out when the Remembrance Sunday events will be taking place across the borough.

Related articles

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Hornchurch primary school’s safeguarding methods questioned after SEN child found ‘wandering the streets in the dark’ after Halloween party

RJ Mitchell Primary School in Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Romford Mothercare will close as administrators plan phased closure of 79 UK shops

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

Shoppers enjoy sweet treats at opening of Mr P’s Cornershop in Collier Row

Owners Bhavini Patel and Rahul Patel with TOWIE'�S Ricky Rayment outside the shop to celebrate the opening of Mr P's Cornershop. Picture: Melissa Page

Romford Mothercare shop at risk of closure

Romford shop at risk of closure as Mothercare enters into administration. Picture: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Wigham wants Romford & Gidea Park to show patience in difficult away test

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford, gives a team talk. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Daggers draw neighbours Barking in Essex Senior Cup

Peter Taylor looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford boss Martin admitted they would have taken a point beforehand

Danny Nesbitt of Romford scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Romford vs Soham Town Rangers, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 2nd November 2019

Collier Row teenager on trial for murder as boy tells court of moment he realised his friend had been stabbed

Tashaûn Aird had been stabbed nine times according to the post-mortem examination. Picture: Met Police

Havering confirms free parking in council-run car parks on Remembrance Day

Last year's Remembrance Day event in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists