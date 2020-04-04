A number of Havering car parks now free for NHS and key workers

Private car parks across the borough are doing their bit to support NHS staff and key workers by providing free parking.

It follows the council’s announcement last week that it is providing free parking for all customers during the outbreak, in order to help key workers, residents and those working from home and self-isolating.

Several Romford-based car parks have stepped up to ensure staff members at Queen’s Hospital can park for free.

Rom Valley Retail Park has suspended all warden patrols.

The Liberty car park is free to use for all customers between 8am and 5pm.

And The Mercury car park is providing free parking for NHS staff on the upper level when they show their NHS pass at the kiosk.

Elsewhere in the borough, NCP, the company that operates the train station car parks at Upminster, Harold Wood, Gidea Park, Rainham and Hornchurch, has introduced free parking across its car parks for anyone having to make essential journeys and park during the lockdown period.

Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White, said: “Havering is proudly home to many key workers, and providing free parking to those needing to travel during this outbreak is a small step in helping to support the heroes who are keeping our borough safe.

“Thank you to the private companies across Havering who are playing their part by either suspending parking charges or allowing NHS staff to use their facilities for free.

“Not only does free parking allow our residents to continue their vital work, but it also helps to prevent the spread of the virus with touch-free access.

“I strongly encourage any car park operators who are not yet doing this to do their bit and to provide free parking for our Havering heroes.”