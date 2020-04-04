Search

Advanced search

A number of Havering car parks now free for NHS and key workers

PUBLISHED: 11:26 04 April 2020

Private car parks across the borough are doing their bit to support NHS staff and key workers by providing free parking.

It follows the council’s announcement last week that it is providing free parking for all customers during the outbreak, in order to help key workers, residents and those working from home and self-isolating.

Several Romford-based car parks have stepped up to ensure staff members at Queen’s Hospital can park for free.

Rom Valley Retail Park has suspended all warden patrols.

The Liberty car park is free to use for all customers between 8am and 5pm.

You may also want to watch:

And The Mercury car park is providing free parking for NHS staff on the upper level when they show their NHS pass at the kiosk.

Elsewhere in the borough, NCP, the company that operates the train station car parks at Upminster, Harold Wood, Gidea Park, Rainham and Hornchurch, has introduced free parking across its car parks for anyone having to make essential journeys and park during the lockdown period.

Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White, said: “Havering is proudly home to many key workers, and providing free parking to those needing to travel during this outbreak is a small step in helping to support the heroes who are keeping our borough safe.

“Thank you to the private companies across Havering who are playing their part by either suspending parking charges or allowing NHS staff to use their facilities for free.

“Not only does free parking allow our residents to continue their vital work, but it also helps to prevent the spread of the virus with touch-free access.

“I strongly encourage any car park operators who are not yet doing this to do their bit and to provide free parking for our Havering heroes.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Bottles of hand sanitiser without safety labels that were seized from a Romford pharmacy. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary constructed at Upminster crematorium as a ‘sensible precaution’

A temporary mortuary has been constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Most Read

Coronavirus: Hand sanitiser bottles without safety labels seized from Romford pharmacy

Bottles of hand sanitiser without safety labels that were seized from a Romford pharmacy. Picture: Havering Council

Coronavirus: Temporary mortuary constructed at Upminster crematorium as a ‘sensible precaution’

A temporary mortuary has been constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google

Collier Row teenager jailed over fatal stabbing of 15-year-old

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

Harold Hill’s famous urban deer feature on BBC’s Winterwatch

The urban deer in Harold Hill featured on BBC Winterwatch on Friday night. Photo: BBC Winterwatch

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

Remembering British boxing’s Olympic golden wonders

Great Britain's Nicola Adams with her gold medal following victory over France's Sarah Ourahmoune in the women's flyweight final at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Ice hockey: When Raiders met Basingstoke....

Andy Heinze in action for Raiders against Basingstoke (pic Martin Dalton)

A number of Havering car parks now free for NHS and key workers

Editor’s comment: Only now do we appreciate NHS heroes

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA
Drive 24