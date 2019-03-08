Havering Council-run car parks to be free during Christmas light switch-on events

Havering Town Hall Archant

Residents and shoppers are being given free parking during the borough's Christmas light switch on events.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parking fees in council-run car parks will be suspended from half an hour before the start of the Christmas light event until the charges start again the following day at 8am.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "We have recently announced that there will be free parking every weekend in council car parks leading up to Christmas.

You may also want to watch:

"After hearing from businesses we are now going a step further and announcing free parking to help residents enjoy the switch-on events of all our Christmas lights.

"This will not only mean people get to enjoy these special occasions but can also support our local shops."

The news comes as the council is running a consultation on parking issues across the borough.

Residents in nine areas - Elm Park, Hylands, Romford, Rainham, Emerson Park, Gidea Park, Hornchurch, Upminster and Harold Wood - have been invited to have their say on how best to protect their parking.

Havering's seasonal festivities kicks off with the Romford lights switch on event, on Thursday, November 14 with other events taking place in Hornchurch, Upminster, Elm Park, Harold Hill and Collier Row town centres over the following six weeks concluding in Rainham on Saturday, December 7.