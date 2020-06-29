Free parking for Havering residents to end except for NHS and care workers, council reveals

Havering Council is ending a free parking initiative introduced at the start of lockdown but will award NHS and care workers with free parking permits.

The council announced a raft of measures today (June 29), in a bid to support the borough’s high streets with the likes of hairdressers and restaurants set to re-open from Saturday (July 4).

These include the introduction of a health and home care permit for NHS and care workers, to enable them to continue to park for free.

A council spokesman said this scheme would be in place until the threat of Covid-19 “reduces significantly”.

But they also confirmed that charges in the council’s pay and display car parks and on street parking will return from August 3.

Parking enforcement will also come back for resident and business parking bays from July 13.

The council had introduced free parking across the borough from March 26 once Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented lockdown restrictions.

Council leader Damian White said: “I am extremely proud of our new Havering Heroes permit.

“We must not allow the life-saving work of our key workers to go unrecognised and our permit is a thank you for the sacrifices they have made during Covid-19. I hope other councils follow our lead.”

Other announcements made by the council include free Sunday parking in council car parks and on-street from August 3, as well as one hour free on-street parking on Mondays to Saturdays.

A new parking app is also being launched from the same date, which will give a 20 per cent discount when paying by app, mobile phone or text while permit holders will receive a three-month extension from July 13.

Cllr White said the measures will be “the first of many” aimed at supporting the borough’s businesses.

He added: “We have worked hand-in-hand with businesses to help our town centres become Covid-secure and ready to recover.

“As confidence returns to the high street, so will residents and just as we all came together to fight the pandemic, we must remain united to support local businesses.

“These initiatives support local businesses and give residents confidence that they can come to park, shop and enjoy our high streets safely.”

