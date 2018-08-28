Hornchurch and Romford leisure centres offer free access for NHS and emergency staff this Christmas

The Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Romford is one of three centres in Havering that will be open for free for emergency service workers and NHS frontline staff this Christmas. Photo: Ken Mears Archant

Leisure centres in Hornchurch and Romford are opening their doors for free to NHS frontline staff and emergency service workers this Christmas.

In recognition of the hard work that the emergency services carry out, particularly over the Christmas period, Everyone Active has ensured free access to Sapphire Ice and Leisure Centre in Western Road, Romford, Hornchurch Leisure Centre in and the Central Park Leisure Centre in Gooshays Drive, Romford for the hard-working staff.

“Christmas is a special time of year, but many emergency service workers put in extra shifts and incredibly long hours to keep us safe and well,” said Duncan Jefford, South East Regional Director for Everyone Active.

“With centres across the region open early to late, we wanted to do something to show our appreciation.

“Whether they want to stop by for a hot shower, a swim in the pool or to let off some steam in the gym, we will welcome them through our doors.”

From December 24 to 31, those who hold a valid Emergency Services ID card will be granted free-of-charge access to the gyms and swimming pools across a selection Everyone Active’s 180 centres.