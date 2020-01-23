Search

Jailed: 'Shameless' Rainham fraudster lived life of luxury while dodging council tax and claiming £50,000 in benefits

PUBLISHED: 11:45 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 23 January 2020

Benefit cheat David Richards called one boat Well Dodgey. Picture: Havering Council

Benefit cheat David Richards called one boat Well Dodgey. Picture: Havering Council

A man who cheated Havering Council out of more than £30,000 through council tax and housing benefit fraud has been jailed.

David Richards lived a life of luxury that saw him buy several boats and jet skis. Picture: Havering CouncilDavid Richards lived a life of luxury that saw him buy several boats and jet skis. Picture: Havering Council

David James Richards, 62, of no fixed abode was handed a seven month prison sentence at Westminster Magistrates' Court on January 21 after refusing to pay a court order of £18,388.90.

Richards, formerly of Abberton Walk, was originally successfully prosecuted in 2011 after investigations found he had claimed £33,757 from Havering Council, and £16,312 from the Department of Work and Pensions - a total loss to the public purse of £50,069.

The council's fraud investigators discovered Richards had flagrantly been living a life of luxury at the expense of local taxpayers.

Investigations found Richards was not only running a successful business with substantial assets, but he was the owner of seven vehicles, a luxury caravan and two speed boats - one of which was called Well Dodgey.

Benefit cheat David Richards' jet ski. Picture: Havering CouncilBenefit cheat David Richards' jet ski. Picture: Havering Council

Despite a suspended sentence and a proceeds of crime order being issued - requiring Richards to pay back £41,550 - he still refused to pay the amount owed - even after it was reduced to £18,409.

District Judge Samuel Goozze told him: "You were given two months to sell your assets and pay in full.

"You have made no attempts to pay, being dilatory, not expediting matters, keeping assets hidden.

"You leave no option but to serve the seven month prison sentence."

Leader of the council, councillor Damian White, added: "After shamelessly abusing the benefits system at the expense of honest, hard-working, local taxpayers and then repeatedly dodging his responsibility to pay it back or accepting any kind of regret, I am pleased that this defendant has finally got his just desserts.

"This case sends out a very strong message that Havering Council will not tolerate anyone who tries to rip off the public, and all allegations that people are defrauding the system will be investigated.

"I strongly urge any of our residents who suspect someone of dishonestly claiming benefits to call the benefits investigation team in confidence, on 01708 432405, and action will be taken."

In addition to the seven month prison sentence, the courts will continue to pursue Richards for the unpaid debt plus interest.

