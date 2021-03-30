New editor calls for your views on this paper

Opinion

Published: 9:15 AM March 30, 2021

Franki Berry is the new editor in east London. - Credit: Danny Loo

No one can deny that the last year has been very strange. It has been full of grief, helplessness, frustration and, of course, loneliness.

But out of the sadness, a community spirit and kindness has blossomed which I hope will remain long after all this is designated to the history books.

It is in the backdrop of this unprecedented time that I am taking over editorship of Archant's titles in east London and Essex - the Romford Recorder, Ilford Recorder, Newham Recorder, Docklands&East London Advertiser and Barking&Dagenham Post.

To not admit I am nervous would be disingenuous - it is a big job, with large, loyal and amazing communities which I do not want to disappoint.

But I am raring to take on the challenge, alongside the team of dedicated reporters.

We want to champion your causes, celebrate local people, fight to right injustices in the area and inform you of the things that matter in your community.

These things are more important than ever as the whole world continues its battle against Covid-19.

In order to achieve all that, I want to hear from you. What stories are important to you? How could we better serve your community? What do you like about the paper and what do you dislike? How could we improve?

Please, get in touch: Frances.Berry@archant.co.uk