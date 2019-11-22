Musicians pay tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin with Las Vegas style show in Romford

Neil Duncan will be performing as Dean Martin in a tribute show at Romford's the Brookside Theatre. Picture: Neil Duncan Archant

A show that celebrates the talent of the iconic singers Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin is coming to Romford.

Neil Gordon will be performing as Frank Sinatra in a tribute show at Romford's the Brookside Theatre. Picture: Neil Gordon Neil Gordon will be performing as Frank Sinatra in a tribute show at Romford's the Brookside Theatre. Picture: Neil Gordon

Musicians from the Frank and Dean Show will soon be performing at Brookside Theatre.

Neil J. Duncan, who performs as Dean Martin, told the Recorder: "It's quite an uplifting show.

"We do one or two comedy sketches and then in the second half we really build into the music and hopefully get everyone in the audience standing up and dancing.

"For a show like this, it's great to be able to perform with a live band."

The Frank and Dean Show aims to recreate performances from Frank and Dean's Las Vegas shows in the late 1950s.

It was around this time that people started referring to a group of singers including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford, Joey Bishop and Sammy Davis Junior as the Rat Pack.

They were known for their performances on the Las Vegas casino scene.

"In the late 1960s Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jnr were involved in the movie Oceans 11," said Neil.

"They were filming during the day but in the night they used to go to the Sands Hotel and put on a show.

"One night it could be Dean Martin on stage and another would be Frank Sinatra. Sometimes they would interrupt each other's show.

"They were the headline act in Las Vegas for quite a while.

"We try and recreate that golden age of music on stage."

Dean Martin was nicknamed The King of Cool and alongside a career of acting and singing, he hosted his own television variety programme, The Dean Martin show.

He had dozens of hit singles throughout his career, including That's Amore, Everybody Loves Somebody and You're Nobody till Somebody Loves You.

Neil has been performing as him since 2004 when he joined a Rat Pack show and in 2008 he set up his own tribute show.

He is joined on stage by Neil Gordon as Sinatra.

Neil added: "I think they had a kind of loose script of bits and pieces but anything was up for grabs.

"That's exactly how I like to run the show.

"If something comes up, like a comment from a member of the audience, we will react to it.

"Sometimes that's the best type of comedy."

Audience members can look forward to hearing the greatest hits from the Rat Pack including New York Sway, The Lady is a Tramp, Fly Me to the Moon, That's Life and My Way.

The Hertfordshire singer said: "There are all the great songs that people know but also quite a lot of comedy and banter in the show.

"It's feel-good music, the kind of music that never really dies. They're great songs and I hope we deliver them well."

The tribute artist said that after Elvis Presley came along with rock 'n' roll, singers like Dean Martin lost a lot of their younger fans.

"Sinatra and Martin involved themselves not only in music but films as well," said Neil.

"They had longevity and were still performing well into the 1970s."

Speaking about what made Sinatra so popular, Neil said his "unique voice" meant that his music has stayed current.

The performers will be supported by the Black Tie Swing Band.

Most of the performers have taken part in West End shows, including Neil Gordon who was in the Rat Pack: Live from Las Vegas show.

Neil said: "We're lucky to have a lot of great musicians on stage with us.

"We tend to get older people come who are familiar with the music, but artists like Robbie Williams and Michael Bublé have really reintroduced this type of music to a younger audience.

"It's quite surprising the mix of people that we get."

The Frank and Dean Show is at Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road on Saturday, November 30 at 8pm.

Call 01708 755775 for tickets or visit brooksidetheatre.com.