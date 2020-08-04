Search

Firefighters tackle fourth Rainham grass fire since Friday

PUBLISHED: 12:22 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 04 August 2020

Eight fire engines are tackling the blaze at Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Eight fire engines are tackling a blaze at a Rainham landfill site - the second to take place there in five days.

Crews were called to Launders Lane this morning (Tuesday, August 4) with London Fire Brigade confirming the road will be closed for some time while the fire is tackled.

It comes after around 60 firefighters were called to the same site on Friday, July 31 to a blaze where mixed recycling and shrubland in a derelict landfill site were destroyed.

Later than evening, at 5.50pm four fire engines were called to reports grass alight on Glebe Road damaging around 10,000 square metres of scrubland.

On Saturday (August 1), firefighters took 10 calls to a grass fire nearby in Farm Road.

Around three hectares of grass and shrubland were damaged by fire with no reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “The hot weather we have been having makes the ground extremely dry, which causes grassland and parks to burn quickly when exposed to even the smallest of sparks.

“The most common causes of grass fires are discarded cigarettes. Even ones thrown from car windows can ignite dry grass verges and spread quickly. Whilst it is safer to smoke outdoors, please always make sure cigarettes are disposed of carefully, or even better yet - stop smoking altogether.”

