Search

Advanced search

Armed police attend Rainham street with four people arrested on suspicion of firearm possession

PUBLISHED: 18:10 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 29 June 2020

Armed police attended Mungo Park Road in Rainham this afternoon. Picture: Google

Armed police attended Mungo Park Road in Rainham this afternoon. Picture: Google

Google

Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after armed police attended a Rainham street.

Officers were called at 2.30pm today (June 29) to reports of a man with a firearm in Mungo Park Road.

You may also want to watch:

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, including armed officers, and three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“No injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing and traffic is being diverted in the area. A crime scene is in place and police remain on scene.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Free parking for Havering residents to end except for NHS and care workers, council reveals

Parking charges are set to return to Havering Council's car parks, such as the one in Rex Close, Collier Row. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council approves Hornchurch retirement village

The Hornchurch retirement village has had the go ahead from the council. Picture: Havering Council

Four vehicles, a crossbow and wads of cash seized in London-Essex border police operation

A crossbow was among the weapons seized. Picture: Essex Police

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s something money can’t buy, it’s being you’: Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust transgender nurse celebrates acceptance in Pride Month

Angel Toledo in her uniform. Picture: BHRUT

Free parking for Havering residents to end except for NHS and care workers, council reveals

Parking charges are set to return to Havering Council's car parks, such as the one in Rex Close, Collier Row. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council approves Hornchurch retirement village

The Hornchurch retirement village has had the go ahead from the council. Picture: Havering Council

Four vehicles, a crossbow and wads of cash seized in London-Essex border police operation

A crossbow was among the weapons seized. Picture: Essex Police

Knives, guns and swords recovered along with more than 20 arrests in drug dealing crackdown across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering

Six knives and three swords seized as part of an intelligence-led operation headed up by Detective Sergeant Luke Hampton, which yielded 23 arrests across Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: County cricket cleared to start on August 1

Essex celebrate winning the County Championship title in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham reveal new home kit to celebrate their 125th anniversary next season

Mark Noble in West Ham United's 125th anniversary kit (Pic: Marc Sethi)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 29

Germany's Steffi Graf in action

Armed police attend Rainham street with four people arrested on suspicion of firearm possession

Armed police attended Mungo Park Road in Rainham this afternoon. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Online worship to remain as churches prepare to reopen

Bishop of Barking and Acting Bishop of Chelmsford Diocese Peter Hil. Picture: Edward Starr Photographer / Diocese of Chemlsford