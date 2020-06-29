Armed police attend Rainham street with four people arrested on suspicion of firearm possession
PUBLISHED: 18:10 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 29 June 2020
Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after armed police attended a Rainham street.
Officers were called at 2.30pm today (June 29) to reports of a man with a firearm in Mungo Park Road.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, including armed officers, and three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
“No injuries were reported.
“Enquiries are ongoing and traffic is being diverted in the area. A crime scene is in place and police remain on scene.”
