Armed police attend Rainham street with four people arrested on suspicion of firearm possession

Armed police attended Mungo Park Road in Rainham this afternoon. Picture: Google Google

Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after armed police attended a Rainham street.

Officers were called at 2.30pm today (June 29) to reports of a man with a firearm in Mungo Park Road.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, including armed officers, and three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

“No injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are ongoing and traffic is being diverted in the area. A crime scene is in place and police remain on scene.”